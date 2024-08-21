Johnny Schaefer Releases Powerful New Song “When It’s Your Kid” for Suicide Prevention Month

Still image of Johnny Schaefer singing When its your kid with Paula Hochhalter Lewis(Cellist), and Geoff Levin on guitar

Johnny Schaefer's “When It’s Your Kid” tackles LGBTQ+ oppression and gun violence, urging empathy for youth and parents affected by these issues.

Songs like “When It’s Your Kid” have the potential to shift priorities and inspire action, giving our children a fighting chance for a better future” — Johnny Schaefer

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic singer-songwriter Johnny Schaefer is known for tackling difficult subject matter in his music. His latest song, “ When It’s Your Kid ,” offers an honest look at the problems facing our world and nation, encouraging listeners to consider other perspectives during these polarizing times. Schaefer believes music can be a gateway to understanding and empathy.In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September, Schaefer reflects on his own struggles growing up as a closeted gay preacher’s kid in conservative Porterville, CA, during the 1970s. He recalls the fear and helplessness he felt, exacerbated by the lack of representation and the hostile environment towards the LGBTQ+ community. It wasn’t until college that he found acceptance from his father, who lovingly told him, “I love you. God loves you. It doesn’t make any difference. I just want you to be happy.”“When It’s Your Kid” addresses a range of issues affecting today’s youth, from LGBTQ+ oppression to gun violence. The song tells the true story of a closeted young man whose family’s silence led to his tragic suicide. Schaefer asks listeners to consider how they would feel if it were their own child. The second verse highlights the trauma of school shootings, urging listeners to empathize with parents praying their child isn’t among the victims.Producer Geoff Levin , known for his documentary Brothers Broken, joined Schaefer in bringing this powerful song to life. Levin’s organic instrumentation supports the poignant lyrics without overshadowing them. The song features guitar by Levin, mastering by Stephan Oberhoff, supporting vocals by Susan Holder, and cello by Paula Hochhalter Lewis. The music video, directed by Paco Silva and assisted by Daniel Henry-Smith, was produced by Siren Arts Productions.The Trevor Project, a leading organization dedicated to ending LGBTQ+ youth suicide, has partnered with Schaefer to provide crisis support information at the end of the music video. Troubled youth can connect to a crisis counselor 24/7 by calling 1-866-488-7386, texting START to 678-678, or visiting The Trevor Project.To learn more about Johnny Schafer, and his ongoing work you can following him at:Youtube: (also permanent home to 'When its your Kid' once released) https://www.youtube.com/@hearjohnny Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Johnny.Schaefer.Music/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hearjohnny/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3NJ44P2Kanzg8jFxOVD8Vp?si=JPE9M1lyQhaNMJ6iBHt29A

When its your kid - Permalink

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.