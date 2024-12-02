Country Artist Matt Tucker Celebrates the Resilience of the Human Spirit with His Single and Video, Can Survive

Promotional poster for the song 'Can Survive" written for Matt's friend Paul DeBonis, founder of "The National Cancer Assistance Foundation".

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country singer-songwriter Matt Tucker , a proud native of Rock Hill, SC, is excited to announce the release of the long-awaited video for his poignant single " Can Survive ," now available for fans to enjoy alongside the track, streaming on all major platforms.Though Can Survive has been out for a while, the video faced delays when the original footage was misplaced. Finally recovered, the video premiered this past Friday November 29 2024, adding a visual depth to the song’s heartfelt story of perseverance and hope.Co-written with his fiance Morgan Burch during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mount Airy, NC—Andy Griffith’s hometown—Can Survive is a tribute to resilience, inspired by Matt’s friend Paul DeBonis, founder of The National Cancer Assistance Foundation. DeBonis’s dedication to supporting cancer patients inspired the song’s message of unwavering determination in the face of life’s toughest battles.“Paul’s unwavering commitment to helping others and the strength of those he’s supported inspired me deeply during the pandemic,” said Tucker. “Can Survive is a celebration of the perseverance we all have within us, even in the toughest times.”Beyond Can SurviveIn addition to his work as a musician, Matt Tucker is making waves on TV. His song Tiny Towns serves as the theme song for Renovation Hunters on The Outdoor Channel, where he’s also the host and co-producer of Hot Rock TV. Balancing his passion for music and his roofing business in Rock Hill, SC, Matt frequently commutes to Nashville to pursue his dream of creating music that connects deeply with fans.About Matt TuckerKnown for his authentic storytelling and Southern charm, Matt Tucker has steadily grown a dedicated fan base in the country music scene. His music reflects the stories and values of his roots, capturing life’s complexities with honesty and heart.About The National Cancer Assistance FoundationFounded by Paul DeBonis, The National Cancer Assistance Foundation provides financial and emotional support to individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer, offering hope and assistance during difficult times.For interviews, press inquiries, or additional information, please contact: bookmtb@gmail.comFor more updates on Matt Tucker visit his website at https://matttuckermusic.com/

Matt Tucker - Can Survive (Official Music Video)

