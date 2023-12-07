Route 66 Icon, Lois Gochenour, Handcrafts Collector's Item for 100 Miles Of Christmas Celebration
Handcrafted Iconic Midpoint Route 66 Corridor Commemoration Bottles on Display at Chicken Shack on Route 66 Arcadia, Oklahoma
100 Miles of Christmas Is A Collaborate Effort Of 11 Communities Along Route 66 Between Tulsa and Oklahoma City To Light Up Christmas.
"100 Miles of Christmas marks a special milestone for MidPoint Route 66 Corridor. It was the first effort with all 11 communities and it was a roaring success. This Bottle Design Is me doing my part.”ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming display of dedication and creativity, 86-year-old Mrs. Lois Gochenour has emerged as a beacon of support for the Midpoint Route 66 Association's Christmas Initiative, leading up to the momentous 100-year Anniversary of the iconic Route 66. Mrs. Gochenour, a seasoned Christmas designer and long-time contributor to the Chicken Shack since its inception in 2016, has taken her involvement to new heights this holiday season.
— Lois Gochenour
This Christmas, Mrs. Lois Gochenour has unveiled a personally handcrafted and unique concept that is destined to become a coveted collector's item. With an illustrious career in Christmas design and decoration, Mrs. Gochenour has channeled her passion into a project that symbolizes the unity of the Midpoint Route 66 Association and commemorates the upcoming 100-year milestone.
The centerpiece of Mrs. Gochenour's creation is a limited supply of custom handcrafted blue bottles, each telling a story of "100 miles of Christmas - 1926-2026." These exquisite bottles, on display at The Chicken Shack restaurant, showcase a beautiful blue hue and serve as a tribute to the historic journey along Route 66. The participating communities include: Sapulpa, Bristow, Kellyville, Davenport, Wellston, Arcadia, Depew, Stroud, Chandler, Luther, and Edmond. Along with numerous volunteers as well as businesses such as Beverly's On Cue who lit up stores in both Wellston and Stroud. Each community has been etched into history through Lois Gochenour's very personal touch and unique creation that commemorates the Midpoint Route 66 Corridor Associations.
"This Christmas marks a special milestone for the Midpoint Route 66 Corridor Association because it was the first collective accomplishment where all 11 communities came together and made their impact. It was beautiful to watch it all fall into place with volunteers and businesses alike doing their part. So I wanted to do my part by creating something that would remind us all of what can be done when we work together."
Each bottle is meticulously designed and serves as a meaningful keepsake for those who wish to be part of this historic 100 year celebration.
Mrs. Lois Gochenour's dedication and artistry have added a unique and personal touch to the collaborative efforts of the Midpoint Route 66 Association, making this Christmas season truly memorable. Her shining light, captured in the accompanying image, showcases the warmth and spirit that she brings to this festive occasion.
Proudly displayed,on every table at the Chicken Shack in Arcadia
For more information about Mrs. Lois Gochenour's collector's items and the Midpoint Route 66 Association's Christmas Initiative, please contact:
Gray Gochenour
PR@theChickenShackRt66.com
918-500-9416
To create something that captures the essence of the iconic route's 100-year journey," says Mrs. Lois Gochenour. "These bottles are filled with love and a little bit of history, representing the spirit of the communities along Route 66."
The "100 miles of Christmas" bottles are not only a testament to Mrs. Gochenour's artistic flair but also a tangible expression of her commitment to the Midpoint Route 66 Association's Accomplishment.
Eddy Gochenhour
Chicken Shack
+1 918-500-9416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram