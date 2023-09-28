MidPoint Corridor Association Paves the Way to Route 66 Centennial in 2026- The Greatest 100 Miles of Oklahoma Route 66
MidPoint Corridor Route 66 Logo- Lighting Up
Our first big milestone is Christmas. We are proud to announce we have come together and have selected our Christmas Themes and are all supporting each other for Christmas Lighting.”ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadia, Oklahoma -September 27th, 2023. The MidPoint Corridor Route 66 Association, spearheaded by founder Eddy Gochenour owner of the Chicken Shack, proudly announces its formation. This association is dedicated to enhancing the manicuring the curbside appeal of Route 66 and the twelve communities nestled between Tulsa, Oklahoma, Route 66's Capital City, and Oklahoma City, the state's Capital City.
— Eddy Gochenour
These 11 towns and cities include Sapulpa, Arcadia, Luther, Depew, Bristow, Chandler, Edmond, Davenport, Stroud, Wellston, Kellyville and are the lifeblood of the iconic Mother Road of Route 66. According to Gochenour
As the year 2026 marks the 100-year anniversary and centennial celebration of Route 66, the MidPoint Route 66 Association has set its sights on a monumental goal: to dramatically improve and prepare these 11 communities for this momentous occasion. With a vision to create an unforgettable experience for travelers and locals alike, the association aims to rejuvenate and honor the spirit of Route 66 and showcase its historical significance.
Under the guidance of founder Eddy Gochenour, owner of the Chicken Shack, an entrepreneur known for his commitment to community development, the MidPoint Route 66 Association will work tirelessly to enhance the beauty and charm of Route 66 and its surroundings.
By focusing on manicuring and curbside appeal, but the association also is working to make sure everyone is aligned with tourists and visitors all know when the scheduled festivals and other traditional events occur throughout the year in each town along Route 66. The Association aims to create an inviting atmosphere that encapsulates the essence of this iconic highway.
Through collaborative efforts with local businesses, community members, Sponsors and government entities, the MidPoint Route 66 Association will implement a range of initiatives. These include streetscape improvements, building renovations, public art installations, landscaping projects, and the development of visitor information centers. By embracing innovative ideas and preserving the historical integrity of the region, the association seeks to honor the past while building a prosperous future for these 11 communities.
The centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026 will be an opportunity to showcase the rich history, culture, and scenic beauty that this iconic highway represents. The MidPoint Corridor's 11 communities between Tulsa and Oklahoma City in Oklahoma. With a focus on preparing for the 2026 centennial celebration of the Mother Road, the association aims to revitalize and preserve the historical significance of these communities. Through collaborative efforts, the Point Route 66 Association strives to create an unforgettable experience for travelers and locals alike.
###
MidPoint Corridor Route 66
Association invites all stakeholders, businesses, Sponsors and community members to join hands in this remarkable endeavor. Together, we can pave the way for an unforgettable journey along the Mother Road.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Public Relations
PR@ChickenShackRt66.com
918-500-9516
About Point Route 66 Association:
The Point Route 66 Association, led by founder Eddy Gochenour of the Chicken Shack, is an
organization committed to enhancing the manicuring and curbside appeal of Route 66 and the
Gray Gochenour
Chicken Shack
+1 918-500-9416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Arcadia Oklahoma and Route 66 Attractions