I91 from Canada POE to x28 shut down

I91 SB in the area of Derby between the Point of Entry from Canada and exit 28 Rd will be shut down due to an ongoing incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

