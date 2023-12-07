Diverse businesses and leaders honored at 2023 MARKETPLACE

Governor’s Awards recognize excellence in business

MILWAUKEE, WI. DEC. 7, 2023 – Governor Tony Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), recognized seven businesses and leaders with 2023 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honor Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans, and their advocates.

Winners were announced at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon Thursday at the 42nd annual MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The event was held at the Baird Center in Milwaukee with the support of over 20 sponsors.

Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or disabled veteran-owned businesses (DVB), as well as individuals who work to support these businesses.

The winners in the Outstanding Business Award category for MBE, WBE, DVB are:

Abaxent LLC – Pewaukee (MBE)

Camo Crew Junk Removal – Butler (DVB)

OH Snap! By Shell Photography – Glendale (WBE)

The winner in the Best Workplace category is:

Vendi Advertising – La Crosse

The winner in the Diverse Business Champion of the Year Award category is:

Anisha Jackson, American Family Insurance Group – Madison

The CEO of the Year Award is:

Rashi Arora Khosla, MARS Solutions Group – Waukesha

The Thought Leadership Excellence Award category winner is:

Deirdra Kendrix, DC Global Group – Milwaukee

Entering its 42nd year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day event, participants connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings and more.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small, minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises and HUBZone businesses. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for a future contract.