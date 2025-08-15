Here’s what’s new with WEDC programs this year

This post details program changes that our partners might wish to be aware of, effective for fiscal year 2026 (which began July 1, 2025). Please visit the individual program pages for full details, including application information.

“This year’s program changes create new and expanded opportunities for WEDC to partner with our local economic development partners as they offer support to traditional small businesses,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

The updated program guidelines, as approved by WEDC’s Board of Directors:

Launched the Small Business Technical Assistance (SBTA) Program, which focuses on funding technical assistance programs that support traditional small businesses

Expanded eligibility for the Small Business Development Grant (SBDG) Program to include membership organizations and adjusted the terms of the program to prioritize applicants who have not previously received funding

Improved the Vibrant Spaces Grants based on community input to use a rolling rather than a competitive application cycle and to be offered every year instead of every other year; adopted a reduced matching funds requirement for these grants for communities that have population less than 5,000 or that are designated Economically Distressed Communities; updated restrictions on the number of applications per community

Clarified that units of Tribal government are eligible applicants for the Brownfields Grant Program and the Brownfield Site Assessment Grant Program

Stated that only federal funds are available for the Capital Catalyst and Technology Development Loan programs in FY26 and clarified that both programs are focused on high-growth-potential companies

Increased the minimum Capital Catalyst award amount from $50,000 to $250,000

Removed criteria for the Opportunity Attraction Fund that were more restrictive than what state law required, clarified that in-kind contributions cannot count toward the match requirement, and increased the bid fee limit from $100,000 to $2 million

“Together, the SBTA and SBDG programs offer comprehensive support to meet the needs of small businesses throughout the state,” said Hughes. “The two programs together provide both access to capital for necessary improvements and technical assistance to ensure businesses continue to thrive and grow.”

“The changes to the Vibrant Spaces Grant reflect an evolution of the program from a pilot to a full-fledged program,” Hughes added. “In recognition of the demand for a program to assist communities in placemaking and creating vibrant business districts. By moving from a competitive program to an ongoing application cycle, communities will have the flexibility to develop proposals on a timeline that works for them with the knowledge that the program will be there to support them.”

When WEDC’s new fiscal year begins each July 1, program changes take effect once adopted by the WEDC Board. Learn more about WEDC’s program and resource offerings.