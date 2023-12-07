GEORGIA, December 7 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the U.S. Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer) will move its headquarters and construct a first-of-its-kind national training center (NTC) in Fayette County, creating 440 new jobs through a $228 million investment. State and local officials, U.S. Soccer Board members, and athletes will celebrate this new era for the organization on December 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith.

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia's position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

Earlier this year, U.S. Soccer first announced it had narrowed down its location search for the new training center and headquarters to metro Atlanta. The facility will serve as the national center for the training and competition of all 27 of U.S. Soccer’s Men's, Women’s, Youth, and Extended National Teams; the development of youth players; coaching and referee training; and will help drive the overall growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States.

“We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the metro-Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

U.S. Soccer anticipates breaking ground at the site in the spring of 2024. Visit www.ussoccer.com/jobs to learn more about open positions with U.S. Soccer.

“We look forward to welcoming the U.S. Soccer Federation to their new hometown in Fayette County, Georgia, where the staff and players will find a warm and vibrant community within which to build the future of soccer," said Darryl A. Hicks, Board Chairman of the Fayette County Development Authority. “We are so grateful to the local and state teams for their hard work in locating this project, and we look forward to the story that the U.S. Soccer Federation and the National Training Center will create in Fayette County.”

“U.S. Soccer’s decision to locate in metro Atlanta was supported by a team effort of local and state organizations working together – and it was bolstered by keen interest and generous support from our business community, including extraordinary leaders like Arthur Blank,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our country’s enthusiasm for the sport of soccer keeps growing as the momentum builds around the FIFA World Cup 2026, and we are pleased to officially welcome U.S. Soccer to their new home in Fayette County.”

Senior Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Fayette County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“Landing U.S. Soccer has been a signature ‘team Georgia’ effort, made possible through support from state leaders and Atlanta’s business community to attract international, generational opportunities such as this,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Additionally, Georgia’s connectivity makes it easy for teams and fans from around the world to travel here and experience the diverse communities and landscapes that make Georgia a top U.S. travel destination. We look forward to the numerous benefits an investment like this will bring to our state.”

About U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels and in all its forms. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, increased DEIB and participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.