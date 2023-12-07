Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ivozall, clofarabine, Date of authorisation: 14/11/2019, Revision: 5, Status: Withdrawn

Overview

Ivozall : EPAR - Medicine overview

Reference Number: EMA/519636/2019

Ivozall : EPAR - Risk-management-plan summary

First published: Last updated:

Product information

Ivozall : EPAR - Product Information

First published: Last updated:

Latest procedure affecting product information: IB/0006

06/03/2023

06/03/2023

Globe icon

This medicine’s product information is available in all official EU languages.
Select 'available languages' to access the language you need.

Product information documents contain:

  • summary of product characteristics (annex I);
  • manufacturing authorisation holder responsible for batch release (annex IIA);
  • conditions of the marketing authorisation (annex IIB);
  • labelling (annex IIIA);
  • package leaflet (annex IIIB).

Ivozall : EPAR - All authorised presentations

First published: Last updated:

Product details

Name of medicine

Ivozall

Active substance

clofarabine

International proprietary name (INN) or common name

clofarabine

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

Precursor Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia-Lymphoma

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

L01BB06

Pharmacotherapeutic group

Antineoplastic agents

Therapeutic indication

Treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in paediatric patients who have relapsed or are refractory after receiving at least two prior regimens and where there is no other treatment option anticipated to result in a durable response. Safety and efficacy have been assessed in studies of patients ≤ 21 years old at initial diagnosis.

Authorisation details

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/005039

This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s).

Marketing authorisation holder

ORPHELIA Pharma SAS

85 Boulevard Saint-Michel
75005 Paris
France

Opinion adopted

19/09/2019

Marketing authorisation issued

14/11/2019

Revision

5

Assessment history

Ivozall : EPAR - Procedural steps taken and scientific information after authorisation

First published: Last updated:

Ivozall-H-C-PSUSA-00000805-201912 : EPAR - Scientific conclusions and grounds for the variation to the terms of the marketing authorisation

Reference Number: EMA/517911/2020

Ivozall : EPAR - Public assessment report

Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/585665/2019

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Ivozall

Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/494372/2019

More information on Ivozall

Questions and answers on generic medicines

Reference Number: EMA/393905/2006 Rev. 2

