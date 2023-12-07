Recruiting for Good Celebrates 12 Year Old Avery Winner of Mom&Me Lunch Contest
Avery is an exceptionally talented 12 year old girl; December's winner of our Mom and Me Lunch creative writing contest www.MomandMeLunch.com
Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring Mom and Me Lunch; monthly creative writing contest for 4th, 5th, 6th graders sweetest entry wins $100 gift card to Sweetest Restaurant in USA www.MomandMeLunch.com
We're using recruiting for good to help companies find talented professionals and funding sweet experiences for kids to learn positive values, sweet skills, and how to use their talent for good too! www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring Mom and Me Lunch; monthly creative writing contest for 4th, 5th, 6th graders sweetest entry wins $100 gift card to Sweetest Restaurant in USA www.MomandMeLunch.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact; by sponsoring sweet creative writing contest.
It's a Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good celebrates exceptionally talented Avery, 12 year old girl December's winner of Mom and Me Lunch; creative writing contest.
Mom and Me Lunch is The Sweetest Creative Writing Contest Ever; especially designed for exceptionally talented and sweet 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. The sweetest writing entry wins a $100 dining gift card; so sweet kid can take mom to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "Avery's creative writing entry was spot on to what the world needs more of...R-E-S-P-E-C-T...for each other!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund meaningful work programs for kids) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good! Love to learn and have a passion for cooking participate in our referral program to earn 12 Months of Cooking for Two (to share with your BFF, Mom, or Plus One). www.LovetoCookTogether.com
For the last three years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life. How do kids land sweet gigs? By invitation, referred by a parent whose kids are working on The Gigs; or by participating in our sweet creative writing contests.
Why Teach Sweet Kids to Kickass?
If you don't DO MORE than what is necessary...EVERY DAY
you'll surely be replaced by A.I. and be unemployed for life!
Mom and Me Lunch is The Sweetest Creative Contest Ever for exceptionally talented and sweet 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. "Choose one word that can change the world, and 3 sentences tell us how." The sweetest entry wins a generous $100 dining gift card so sweet kid can take mom out to lunch to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA. Created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. "We're teaching kids positive values, sweet skills, and how to use their talent for GOOD!" to learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram