NJ Casino Control Commission Recognizes Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation
Atlantic City's Non-Profit lauded by Governor for its many contributions.
The Foundation stands as a symbol of resilience and positivity in the Garden State.”ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Casino Control Commission cast a "Spotlight on Atlantic City" in its Annual Report to the Governor and the Legislature. Every year, the Commission recognizes a non-profit group that has worked diligently, often behind the scenes, to improve Atlantic City for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.
— NJ Governor Phil Murphy
In the Commission’s 2022 Annual Report, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc. and its Youth Jazz Institute in Atlantic City received this well-deserved recognition. Henrietta Wallace-Shelton, co-founder, president and CEO of the foundation, was present at the Commission’s public meeting on December 6 to receive the much-deserved recognition.
Beginning in 1997, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation has been educating and exposing Atlantic City’s youth to the art form of Jazz. It provides tuition-free music and voice lessons year-round and hosts a free, weekly Jazz concert series every summer, showcasing some of the biggest names in American Jazz, right on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Ms. Wallace-Shelton and her dedicated team have built and sustained the foundation’s programs which have created pride in Atlantic City’s Black heritage, promoted family values, and united countless residents and visitors in remembering and celebrating Atlantic City’s rich and dynamic history.
Casino Control Commission Chairman James T. Plousis said he was happy to visit the Foundation's Jazz center a few weeks ago and witness first-hand the broad impact of its efforts. He added the Commission is honored to spotlight the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and its work, both in the Annual Report and at in-person during the public meeting.
Chairman Plousis read from a letter by Governor Phil Murphy congratulating Ms. Wallace-Shelton and the foundation upon its recognition. The foundation “stands as a symbol of resilience and positivity in the Garden State,” said Governor Murphy. “Your work in turning an unfortunate chapter of segregation into something good is commendable. It is because of organizations like yours that we are able to understand the importance of inclusivity and progression,” added Governor Murphy. He also commended the foundation for encouraging youth to explore the unique art form of Jazz.
The Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and its Youth Jazz Institute is the sixth organization to receive this recognition. Prior recipients included the African American Heritage Museum, MudGirls Studios, The Atlantic City Experience, The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. A collection of all spotlights is available on the Commission’s website.
# # #
For more information about the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc. and its Youth Jazz Institute, visit its website: https://chickenbonebeach.org/
The Casino Control Commission’s Annual Report is available at: https://www.njccc.gov/about/reports/pdf/2022_ccc_annual_report.pdf
David Scanlan
NJ Casino Control Commission
+1 609-402-0826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube