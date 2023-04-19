NJ Casino Control Commission holding Casino Job Fair

All job seekers are invited to attend and meet casino HR reps”
— James Plousis
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic City Casinos Looking to Hire More Than 1,000
Casino Control Commission sponsoring annual career fair on April 27
As summer approaches, Atlantic City’s casinos are looking to hire more than 1,000 employees for full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs.
“Visitation to Atlantic City has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said James T. Plousis, Chairman of the N.J. Casino Control Commission. “In fact, the coming summer season is expected to bring more tourists to the region than we’ve seen in many years. In preparation, the casino hotels are hiring now in earnest.”
Casino career paths span a wide range. In addition to front-line jobs in customer service, food service, and security, there are jobs in administration, accounting, finance, technology, and legal jobs. “Residents across southern New Jersey should be aware of the broad career options in casinos. In particular, we want to make sure that veterans of the armed forces know they can put their training and skills to good use working in the casino industry,” Plousis said.
The commission is hosting its annual Casino Career Fair at its offices on Thursday April 27 to connect job seekers with casino hiring managers. For the past six years, the commission has partnered with the American Legion to bring this popular springtime event to fruition.
Plousis noted that representatives of each Atlantic City casino will be present. “In addition, prominent veteran service organizations will be there to provide additional assistance to veterans who attend,” Plousis said.
Thursday’s job fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at the commission’s offices at 1325 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Pre-registration is available to both veterans and non-veterans the commission’s website at www.njccc.gov/vets, but walk-ins are also welcome.
# # #
STATE OF NEW JERSEY
CASINO CONTROL COMMISSION
PRESS RELEASE
Contact: David Scanlan
609-402-0826/david.scanlan@ ccc.nj.gov
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
David Scanlan
NJ Casino Control Commission
+1 609-402-0826
email us here