Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council Welcomes New Director of Marketing and Communications, Laura Hahnefeld

Laura Hahnefeld as the new Director of Marketing and Communications.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNTITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) is thrilled to announce the addition of Laura Hahnefeld as the new Director of Marketing and Communications. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Laura brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success in the field of marketing and communication.

Laura's career is marked by significant achievements in strategic planning, brand development, and creative direction. Her recent tenure as the Director of Marketing & Communications at Jewish Family and Children’s Service in Phoenix saw a transformative change in the department, notably achieving a 400% increase in website traffic through an innovative content/storytelling strategy. Previously, as Vice President of Marketing at Western Window Systems, Laura was instrumental in the company's rapid growth, leading to it becoming one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Her extensive background also includes roles at Phoenix New Times, Picazzo’s Kitchen, PetSmart, Kohl's Inc, Sears, Roebuck and Co, and Meijer Inc. Laura's dynamic approach and exceptional management skills have consistently resulted in impactful branding campaigns and effective team leadership. Additionally, her commitment to the community is evident through her volunteer work with organizations like Fresh Start Women's Center, Sojourner Center, and Girls Rock! Phoenix, and her service on the board of the American Marketing Association's Phoenix Chapter.

Laura's role at ACNSC will involve spearheading marketing and communication strategies that align with the organization's mission of promoting safety and health in the workplace, at home, and in the community. Her innovative vision and empathetic leadership style are expected to enhance the Council's outreach and impact significantly.

For more information about ACNSC please visit https://www.acnsc.org/.