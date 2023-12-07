THE GROUP LABS in conjunction with BAD PITCH WRITERS LAB Presents GROUP LABS FEST

Promotional poster for Group Labs Fest

Industry Veterans Join Event Celebrating New Screenwriting Voices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry non-profit, The Group Labs, and educational studio for screenwriters, Bad Pitch Writers Lab, will host GROUP LABS FEST, an industry-packed all-day festival celebrating new screenwriting voices at the Hudson Backstage Theater on Sunday, December 10, 2024.

The one-day event boasts a line-up that includes a Pitchfest, Keynote Address, screenings and panels, and a special staged reading of three brand new pilots, helmed by three up-and-coming TV directors with a star-studded cast.

Signed-on as Pitchfest panelists are Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal, Who Do You Think You Are?), Dara Resnik (Horror of Dolores Roach), John Rogers (The Librarians, Transformers), and Tyger Williams (Menace II Society). The session delivers a friendly competition amongst aspiring writers pitching their television pilot ideas.

The Keynote Address will be given by the legendary Cassian Elwes, an expert in independent film producing, financing, and distribution, who is considered one of the most influential producers of the past fifty years.

Capping off the day is Pilotpalooza, a staged reading that brings to life three new original pilot scripts for the first time. Directing the pilot readings are Marielle Woods (Cobra Kai), Tiffany Frances (Kung Fu), and Saray Guidetti (The Blacklist). The star-studded cast helping to bring them to life, includes Sherry Cola, JB Taneda, Desean Terry, Crystal Lee Brown, Mariah Iman Wilson, Spencer Treat Clark, Dominic Burgess, Liv Hewson, Michelle Mao, Gabriel Tigerman and Timothy Davis Reed among others.

“Group Labs Fest is completely unique in Los Angeles,” shares Alexa Alemanni, producer of Group Labs Fest and owner of Bad Pitch Writers Lab. “Nowhere else can you find such an elite group of new, young, underrepresented screenwriting voices getting to learn from and be celebrated by a great collection of industry experts.”

Co-founder of The Group Labs, Matthew Bellows, adds, “Pilotpalooza is special in that it brings together the best of theater and television. The staged reading event is an innovative way to hear new work, meet new voices, and watch collaboration in action.”


For GROUP LABS FEST information and tickets: grouplabsfest.rsvpify.com

Bad Pitch Writers Lab provides ongoing classes, labs and community for new, young and underrepresented voices looking to expand and grow their craft in screenwriting since 2017. For more information visit: badpitchwriterslab.com

The Group Labs is a non-profit designed to bring together actors, writers and directors through events and collaboration opportunities. For more information visit: thegrouplabs.org

About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

