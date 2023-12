The MagBinder® Fit24 Nucleic Acid Purification System

MagBinder Fit24

Omega Bio-tek Releases the New Standard for High-Volume, Cost-Effective DNA/RNA Extraction

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek, an innovator of nucleic acid purification applications for 25 years, announces the release of the MagBinderFit24, its first piece of hardware for labs isolating DNA or RNA from various sample types for downstream analysis. This efficient, affordable instrument utilizes coordinated magnetic rods to pick up, transfer, and release magnetic particles within reagent cartridge wells, ensuring a reliable and streamlined automated process for DNA and RNA purification.When working with high or low-volume blood, tissues, saliva, swabs, or trying to extract elusive cfDNA, the sheer versatility of the MagBinderFit24 means it is sure to become an indispensable tool in molecular biology research worldwide. It promises to deliver accurate and timely results, thereby reducing costs, and increasing productivity without compromising quality – all essential factors in safety protocols and compliance regulations.The MagBinderFit24 offers efficient, automated workflows , and is specifically designed for research applications, and in countries that accept CE-IVD, in vitro diagnostic applications. This new device is intended for laboratories seeking the efficiencies of automation without the large costs associated with automation.The MagBinderFit24 works seamlessly with both Omega Bio-tek Mag-Bindkits and specially designed MB Fit24™ cartridges and comes with preloaded protocols for optimal nucleic acid purification. Prefilled kits available include MB Fit24 ™ cfDNA Kit and MB Fit24 TM Blood & Tissue DNA Kit, with additional kits to be released in the future.• Flexible purification from a variety of sample types, including high and low-volume blood, tissues, saliva, swabs, and plasma• Faster workflows using prefilled MagBinderFit24 cartridges• Pre-defined and customizable scripts• Affordable, automated DNA/RNA purificationJoin us on Thursday, December 14, for a virtual event to launch the new MagBinderFit24 platform. Visit omegabiotek.com/reveal to register for the event and to stay up to date on the latest innovations in nucleic acid purification.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek’s pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.Visit https://www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek.com(770) 931-8400