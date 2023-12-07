Governor Evers Signs Bill Requiring Personal Finance Education for Wisconsin High School Graduation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin high school students will be required to take a personal finance course to graduate starting in 2028. On Wednesday, Governor Evers signed Assembly Bill 109 requiring one-half credit of personal financial literacy to graduate. This includes financial mindset, education and employment, money management, saving and investing, credit and debt, and risk management and insurance. Upon the signing of this bill, Wisconsin became the 24th state to enact this requirement.
“We commend Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Assembly for their commitment to equipping our future generations with essential financial literacy skills,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO at SecureFutures. “This bill signifies a pivotal step towards empowering our youth with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. This is an absolute game changer for Wisconsin students!”
Money Path, SecureFutures’ innovative web-based financial education app, is a powerful real-life tool that can help educators in meeting the new personal finance requirement. Money Path offers a comprehensive suite of resources and interactive modules tailored to engage students in practical financial education through a personalized technology-based experience.
From classrooms to school advising to large group activities, Money Path is flexible and easy to implement. It’s designed to complement personal finance and academic and career planning curriculum and it aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Assembly Bill 109. To learn more about how to get Money Path into your high school at no cost, visit moneypath.securefutures.org or schedule a call today.
About SecureFutures
SecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 18th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted more than 112,000 teens. For more information about SecureFutures, visit securefutures.org.
Angie Franzone
“We commend Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Assembly for their commitment to equipping our future generations with essential financial literacy skills,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO at SecureFutures. “This bill signifies a pivotal step towards empowering our youth with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. This is an absolute game changer for Wisconsin students!”
Money Path, SecureFutures’ innovative web-based financial education app, is a powerful real-life tool that can help educators in meeting the new personal finance requirement. Money Path offers a comprehensive suite of resources and interactive modules tailored to engage students in practical financial education through a personalized technology-based experience.
From classrooms to school advising to large group activities, Money Path is flexible and easy to implement. It’s designed to complement personal finance and academic and career planning curriculum and it aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Assembly Bill 109. To learn more about how to get Money Path into your high school at no cost, visit moneypath.securefutures.org or schedule a call today.
About SecureFutures
SecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 18th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted more than 112,000 teens. For more information about SecureFutures, visit securefutures.org.
Angie Franzone
SecureFutures
angie@securefutures.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube