Coco Moon Launches Hawaiʻi Kine ABCs Children’s Bamboo Pajama and Clothing Collection
Hawaiʻi Kine ABCs highlights the alphabet with a feature that reflects or signifies Hawaiʻi, and is a celebration of learning and the magic of the islands.KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a reason Coco Moon Hawaiʻi has become Hawaiʻi's leading baby and children's brand. Featuring prints that pay homage to Hawaiʻi's beloved culture and vibrant colors, their muslin swaddles, bamboo pajamas, and kids clothing collections have become a favorite with parents across the United States, Japan and Canada for over 5 years.
And most recently, they’ve launched their latest “Hawaiʻi Kine ABCs” collection, which features all 26 letters of the English alphabet, with a place, phrase, food, or signature characteristic associated with Hawaiʻi assigned to each letter.
From A for Aloha ʻĀina, which translates to “Love of the land” and is a concept rooted in Hawaiian values that honor the deep connection to and responsibility to care for nature. To Z for Zippy’s, a local eatery that’s a Hawaiʻi staple where you’ll find favorite island comfort foods and then some, this print has it all and perfectly encapsulates learning and the magic of Hawaiʻi.
“We wanted to create a print that was educational in regards to not only learning the ABCs, but also learning about Hawaiʻi” says Coco Moon founder Amber Thibaut. “Hawaiʻi Kine ABCs does exactly that, all the way from A to Z, highlighting so many unique features that make our islands special.”
Coco Moon Hawaiʻi was created when the company’s founder was looking for baby items that offered more than just functionality. Having been born and raised in Hawaiʻi and of Native Hawaiian descent, she developed baby products inspired by the sense of community, art, and tradition of the islands. Now, Coco Moon creates treasured keepsakes that help ʻohana all over the world create beautiful memories together.
Hawaiʻi Kine ABCs will be available across bamboo clothing in select styles including: Coveralls, Onesies, Dresses, Tees, Newborn items, and Pajama Sets. You can also shop it across their buttery soft muslin Quilts and Swaddles. Find this collection online at www.cocomoonhawaii.com, in sizes on select clothing up to 5/6.
