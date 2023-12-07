Coco Moon Launches Maui Strong collection in remembrance of the historic town of Lahaina
"Maui Strong" honors the town of Lahaina that was devastated by wildfires in 2023, and 100% of proceeds from the collection will go to the Maui Strong Fund.KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Moon Hawaiʻi is Hawaiʻi’s leading baby and children’s brand, creating buttery soft clothing and blankets for families all over the world. Their high quality products have become a favorite with parents across the United States, Japan, and Canada for over 5 years.
Coco Moon was created when the company’s founder, Amber Thibaut, was looking for baby items that offered more than just functionality. Having been born and raised in Hawaiʻi and of Native Hawaiian descent, she developed baby products inspired by the sense of community, art, and tradition of the islands. Now, Coco Moon creates treasured keepsakes that help ʻohana all over the world create beautiful memories together.
Coco Moon’s prints pay homage to Hawaiʻi’s beloved culture and vibrant colors, and most recently their newest launch is in remembrance of Maui's cherished town of Lahaina.
In August of 2023, the town of Lahaina was devastated by wildfires. Thousands of Lahaina residents were evacuated and displaced from their homes, and lives were tragically lost.
“Lahaina is a significant place to not only Maui, but all of Hawai’i” says Coco Moon founder Amber Thibaut. “Being born and raised on Maui, Lahaina holds a special place in my heart. What happened there is truly devastating, and we will be doing whatever we can to give back to the town of Lahaina and its residents.”
Coco Moon’s newest print Maui Strong honors Lahaina, and features iconic Lahaina landmarks, like the Banyan Tree, the Old Lighthouse, and Front St. The beautiful print was designed by Rebekah Steen of Goldfish Kiss and is an ode to historic Lahaina town and all the memories ‘ohana all over the world have made there.
All proceeds from the Maui Strong collection will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund, and Coco Moon Hawai’i will be focusing all of their giving back efforts to the fire relief through the end of 2023.
Maui Strong will be available across bamboo clothing in select styles including: Coveralls, Onesies, Dresses, and Polos. You can also shop it across their buttery soft muslin Quilts, Swaddles, and Throw Blankets. Find this collection online at www.cocomoonhawaii.com, in sizes on select clothing up to 7/8.
