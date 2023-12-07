The Cultural Survival Bazaar Returns for its 47th Season of Celebrating Indigenous Arts and Cultures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigenous Peoples’ rights organization Cultural Survival is pleased to announce the return of its beloved holiday event, the Cultural Survival Bazaar, an annual festival of Indigenous arts and cultures, on December 14-17, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Boston.
The Cultural Survival Bazaars have been an annual Boston area holiday tradition for decades. The first Bazaar was held in 1975 at Harvard University in an effort to educate the public about Indigenous Peoples and the issues they were facing.
The Cultural Survival Bazaars provide an opportunity for the public to interact with Indigenous people and experience different worldviews. With a rich tapestry of arts and crafts from around the world, shoppers are sure to find something both unique and meaningful during this gift-giving season. When purchasing arts and crafts from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers contribute to supporting millennia-old traditions and lifeways of Indigenous communities around the world. Each year, the Bazaars generate close to $500,000 for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects benefiting Indigenous communities worldwide.
With free admission, the greater Boston community is invited to enjoy the annual event honoring Indigenous talent and traditions through handmade art, demonstrations, music, and dance. Enjoy jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from over 20 countries. Some of the participating artists include wampum artist Hartman Deetz (Mashpee Wampanoag), wire artist Bernard Domingo (Shona) from Zimbabwe, pysanka (painted eggs) artist Ganna Nepyivoda (Hutsul) from Ukraine, cashmere artisan Akhtar Mir (Kashmiri), and textile artist Timoteo Ccarita (Quechua) from Peru.
Participants will also be able to enjoy live music and cultural performances by renowned actor, teacher, performer, and artist Annowan Weeden (Mashpee Wampanoag/ Pequot/ Narragansett); musician, composer, and master flutist Juan Lazaro Mandola (Quechua); fancy dancer Tia-Alexi Roberts (Narragansett); and the Andean folk band New Inca Son. Catch these performances every day. Please a detailed schedule here.
“I view Indigenous art created within the 21st century as a weaving of the long threads of ancestral knowledge together with our present realities to tell unique stories of Indigenous continuance. Indigenous art is a reflection that culture is not static. Instead, both the individuals and communities within Indigenous cultures grow and change over time, while collectively determining what to carry forward and what to leave behind. The art you will see at the Cultural Survival Bazaar celebrates who these Indigenous artists are today,” says Candyce Testa (Pequot), Cultural Survival Bazaar Events Manager.
Enjoy an atmosphere that respects ancient craft and tradition while welcoming the opportunity to learn from and connect with Indigenous artists. This holiday season, shop Indigenous!
High-resolution photos available upon request.
Event Information:
December 14-17, 2023
The Prudential Center
Belvidere Arcade
800 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02199
December 14-16: 11am - 9pm
December 17: 11am - 7pm
Free Admission. Snow or Shine!
Register for the event on eventbrite (http://tiny.cc/qdygvz).
Register to volunteer (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/volunteer)
Bazaar Website (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/)
About Cultural Survival
Cultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S. registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience, since 1972. Based in Cambridge, MA, for over 50 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org
Agnes Portalewska
The Cultural Survival Bazaars have been an annual Boston area holiday tradition for decades. The first Bazaar was held in 1975 at Harvard University in an effort to educate the public about Indigenous Peoples and the issues they were facing.
The Cultural Survival Bazaars provide an opportunity for the public to interact with Indigenous people and experience different worldviews. With a rich tapestry of arts and crafts from around the world, shoppers are sure to find something both unique and meaningful during this gift-giving season. When purchasing arts and crafts from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers contribute to supporting millennia-old traditions and lifeways of Indigenous communities around the world. Each year, the Bazaars generate close to $500,000 for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects benefiting Indigenous communities worldwide.
With free admission, the greater Boston community is invited to enjoy the annual event honoring Indigenous talent and traditions through handmade art, demonstrations, music, and dance. Enjoy jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from over 20 countries. Some of the participating artists include wampum artist Hartman Deetz (Mashpee Wampanoag), wire artist Bernard Domingo (Shona) from Zimbabwe, pysanka (painted eggs) artist Ganna Nepyivoda (Hutsul) from Ukraine, cashmere artisan Akhtar Mir (Kashmiri), and textile artist Timoteo Ccarita (Quechua) from Peru.
Participants will also be able to enjoy live music and cultural performances by renowned actor, teacher, performer, and artist Annowan Weeden (Mashpee Wampanoag/ Pequot/ Narragansett); musician, composer, and master flutist Juan Lazaro Mandola (Quechua); fancy dancer Tia-Alexi Roberts (Narragansett); and the Andean folk band New Inca Son. Catch these performances every day. Please a detailed schedule here.
“I view Indigenous art created within the 21st century as a weaving of the long threads of ancestral knowledge together with our present realities to tell unique stories of Indigenous continuance. Indigenous art is a reflection that culture is not static. Instead, both the individuals and communities within Indigenous cultures grow and change over time, while collectively determining what to carry forward and what to leave behind. The art you will see at the Cultural Survival Bazaar celebrates who these Indigenous artists are today,” says Candyce Testa (Pequot), Cultural Survival Bazaar Events Manager.
Enjoy an atmosphere that respects ancient craft and tradition while welcoming the opportunity to learn from and connect with Indigenous artists. This holiday season, shop Indigenous!
High-resolution photos available upon request.
Event Information:
December 14-17, 2023
The Prudential Center
Belvidere Arcade
800 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02199
December 14-16: 11am - 9pm
December 17: 11am - 7pm
Free Admission. Snow or Shine!
Register for the event on eventbrite (http://tiny.cc/qdygvz).
Register to volunteer (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/volunteer)
Bazaar Website (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/)
About Cultural Survival
Cultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S. registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience, since 1972. Based in Cambridge, MA, for over 50 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org
Agnes Portalewska
Cultural Survival
agnes@cs.org