U-DUMP TRAILERS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING

U-Dump Ribbon Cutting

Well Known Trailer Manufacturer Opens New Production and Sales Facilities

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Dump Trailers, LLC just celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art production facility and a new sales and service center in Ocala, FL. The grand opening ceremony was attended by representatives of U-Dump Trailers, including Anthony Manna (Chairman - M7 Holdings of Akron, OH), various stakeholders, Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership officials and vendors under beautiful sunny skies on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The expanded production facility will ensure U-Dump remains at the leading edge of dump trailer and roll off trailer manufacturing by employing the latest technology to produce their popular trailers more quickly, safely, and consistently. Part of this expansion includes one of the largest state-of-the-art environmentally safe powder coat lines in Central Florida. The new powder coat process is replacing traditional wet paint on all trailers.

The new standalone sales and service center allows U-Dump to provide quality sales and service to customers in a comfortable, modern facility in a quieter setting with more space. The sales and service center also includes a well-stocked parts store, making U-Dump a one-stop shop for all your trailer needs.

Per company president, Brian Ellington, “It was a great event, and I was thrilled to have so many people with us as we take this big step toward the future of U-Dump Trailers.”

About U-Dump Trailers:

Since 1980, U-Dump Trailers has been manufacturing the finest dump trailers and roll off trailers in the industry. Built strictly from top-grade materials, all trailers are made with the latest construction techniques to eliminate bending and breakage in all stress areas. U-Dump Trailers has built a reputation on manufacturing state-of-the art trailers of the highest quality and endurance. For further information, please visit https://udumptrailers.com

If you are interested in becoming part of U-Dump’s North American dealer network, please call 1.888.285.4917 or visit https://udumptrailers.com/dealers