U-Dump Trailers Announces Grand Opening

Well Known Trailer Manufacturer Announces Opening of New Production and Sales Facilities

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Dump Trailers, LLC is excited to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art production facility, and a sales and service center in Ocala, FL. The grand opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and will be attended by representatives of U-Dump Trailers, including Anthony Manna (Chairman - M7 Holdings of Akron, OH), various stakeholders, Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership officials and vendors.

U-Dump’s expanded production facility includes new equipment to enhance the production processes behind U-Dump’s popular dump trailers and roll off trailers, allowing them to be produced more quickly, safely, and consistently. Part of this expansion includes one of the largest state-of-the-art environmentally safe powder coat lines in Central Florida. The new powder coat process will replace traditional wet paint on all trailers.

The new standalone sales and service center allows U-Dump to provide quality sales and service to customers in a comfortable, modern facility in a quieter setting with more space. The sales and service center also includes a well-stocked parts store, making U-Dump a one-stop shop for all your trailer needs.

Per company president, Brian Ellington, “We are excited to move forward into this new chapter for U-Dump Trailers. This would not have been possible without the vision of Anthony Manna, Chairman of M7 Holdings, with us as we make the transition.”

About U-Dump Trailers:

Since 1980, U-Dump Trailers has been manufacturing the finest dump trailers and roll off trailers in the industry. Built strictly from top-grade materials, all trailers are made with the latest construction techniques to eliminate bending and breakage in all stress areas. U-Dump Trailers has built a reputation on manufacturing state-of-the art trailers of the highest quality and endurance. For further information, please visit https://udumptrailers.com

If you are interested in becoming part of U-Dump’s North American dealer network, please call 1.888.285.4917 or visit https://udumptrailers.com/dealers.



