Inspired By Kindness: Bill Abernathy Releases a Message Of Hope on Latest Single

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Abernathy, the acclaimed singer-songwriter with a unique journey, is set to release his highly-anticipated single, “Call Their Name.” The single is the follow-up to his Top 5 radio hit, “Hide Away,” and is the second release from his latest album, “More.”

“Call Their Name” is a powerful and heart-touching track that showcases Abernathy’s signature storytelling style and heartfelt lyrics. The song is inspired by a special encounter that Abernathy had with a man in the River Market area of Kansas City, where he calls home. While walking his dog, WORF, Abernathy witnessed the man handing out backpacks filled with essential items to homeless individuals in the park.

This heartwarming act of kindness inspired Abernathy to write “Call Their Name.” The song is a reminder to see the homeless as individuals with stories, feelings, needs, wants, and dreams. It urges listeners to take a moment to think about how they can personally make a difference in their lives, whether it’s through acts of kindness, volunteering, or just lending a helping hand. The title of the track is a call to action to see and acknowledge the homeless, to “call their name,” and recognize their humanity.

“Call Their Name” is the follow-up to Abernathy’s previous single, “Hide Away,” which has amassed over 50K Spotify streams and reached #5 on both the National Radio Hits AC and Country radio airplay charts. It has also hit #1 on the UK iTunes Folk Rock Songs chart, solidifying Abernathy’s position as an accomplished singer-songwriter and beloved artist among music enthusiasts worldwide.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5fsUEa7LhMEOPmXMuW3lTU?si=1c384b7728b54cd5

With the release of “MORE,” Abernathy is set to continue his legacy of breaking barriers and touching hearts with his powerful music. His previous album, “Crossing Willow Creek,” earned him millions of global streams and recognition as one of today’s most inspiring singer-songwriters. “MORE” is sure to cement his status as a must-listen artist in the music world.

For more information on Bill Abernathy and his music, please visit his website at www.billabernathy.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today's new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

