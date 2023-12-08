Eltropy Collaborates with Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Banking Platform
Community banks and credit unions can connect with their customers and members seamlessly within the digital banking platform
Embedding convenient Secure Chat right in online banking has been hugely popular ... We love seeing the spike in digital conversations without adding call center costs and volume.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, a leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced today that Eltropy’s Digital Conversations Platform is now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform.
Eltropy leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Eltropy to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience.
This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 950 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.
Eltropy's unified Digital Conversations Platform enables members and customers to communicate with their credit unions or banks through their preferred channels—be it text, chat, or video. Eltropy's suite of conversational AI products automates more than 30 percent of front-line queries across these channels and delivers actionable insights from all digital interactions, making it the industry’s first AI and digital-first contact center solution specifically tailored for credit unions and community banks.
"Integrating into the Banno ecosystem reflects our commitment to improving member engagement for community banks and credit unions,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "This allows members to choose how they want to communicate and give credit unions and community banks the tools they need to engage with an increasingly digital-first demographic. It’s a win-win for all—seamless member service, better customer satisfaction, and better productivity.”
"Embedding convenient Secure Chat right in online banking has been hugely popular with our members," said Gary Jeter, CTO of TruStone Financial Credit Union, based in Minnesota. "We love seeing the spike in digital conversations that expands our service capabilities without adding call center costs and volume."
For more information about Eltropy and Jack Henry Banno, click here.
About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at https://www.jackhenry.com
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
