Eltropy Launches Unified, Self-Serve Payment System for Credit Unions and Community Banks

Integrated payment ecosystem delivers up to 40% cost reduction while consolidating multiple payment providers

By unifying payment capabilities across departments and communication channels, we're helping CFIs reduce complexity while giving consumers the payment options they want from their institution.” — Michael Pupil, VP, Collections at Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the launch of Eltropy Payments, an enterprise-ready payments system designed to reduce transaction costs, provide flexible payment options, and deliver a seamless, consumer-friendly payment experience."Community financial institutions are drowning in vendor relationships and transaction fees," said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Our customers were asking for a solution that could handle payments across collections, lending, and account servicing without adding another vendor to their existing stack. As part of the Unified Conversations Platform , Eltropy Payments delivers a fully integrated approach that reduces costs and improves the digital payment experience for consumers.”Purpose-built for credit unions and community banks, Eltropy Payments offers a secure and mobile-friendly payment journey by combining automated outreach, self-serve portals, direct payment links, and agent-assisted payments in a single platform. It empowers consumers to pay on their terms via their preferred method, in full, partial, or installment plans, supporting even those facing financial challenges to manage their dues better and avoid delinquency.By integrating seamlessly with 10+ powerful core systems – including Corelation KeyStone, Fiserv DNA, Portico from Fiserv, Fiserv XP2, Jack Henry Core Director, Jack Henry SilverLake, and more – Eltropy Payments supports real-time payment posting and provides accurate reconciliation with core banking systems. As a part of Eltropy’s Unified Conversations Platform, this payment system also breaks down channel silos, reduces multi-vendor disruptions, lowers servicing costs by up to 40%, and helps teams recover payments efficiently."We built Eltropy Payments specifically for the challenges CFIs face today," said Michael Pupil, VP, Collections at Eltropy. "By unifying payment capabilities across departments and communication channels, we're helping institutions reduce complexity while giving consumers the payment options they want from their financial services provider."This launch reinforces Eltropy's mission to turn every payment into a positive experience for both consumers and staff. By unifying self-serve portals, digital wallets, agent-assisted options, and real-time analytics into one seamless platform, Eltropy Payments helps credit unions and community banks to streamline operations, reduce costs, and build trust with their consumers.For more information about Eltropy Payments, visit www.eltropy.com/payments About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution -- all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice -- all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.