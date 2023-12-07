EMU - The Only University from TRNC Listed in QS Sustainability Rankings 2024

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), recognized for its continual excellence in providing quality education and research opportunities, reaffirmed its success by securing a spot as the sole university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 list

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 list, evaluating universities on their capacity to tackle the globe's significant environmental, social, and governance issues, was unveiled on 5 December, 2023. A comprehensive count of 1,397 universities globally took part in this assessment

The University of Toronto from Canada secured the top position globally, followed by the University of California Berkeley from the United States in second place, and The University of Manchester from the United Kingdom in third place. While 23 universities from the Republic of Turkey and two from South Cyprus made it to the rankings, EMU is the sole university from TRNC to be included.

Ranked within the 1101-1150 band in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 list, EMU excelled particularly in Environmental Research, Equality, and Health & Well-being. Certificates acknowledging these achievements bearing the signature of QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter have been sent to EMU.

Releasing a statement on the topic, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said; “Our meticulous efforts regarding all the articles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have lead our university to another success, appearing in a list of another international and independent world university ranking organization. EMU as the first and sole university of TRNC established by law, while pioneering national and regional higher education, continues to achieve firsts and takes pride in being the only university from our country to be included in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 list. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to EMU staff members who have played a significant role in this achievement and continue to elevate our university to global heights with their efforts. I sincerely wish our staff all the success in their future endeavours.