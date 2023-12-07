MOE NORMAN AUTHORITY AND CANADIAN FILM PRODUCER TO PARTNER
Film and Golf Experts Peter Raymont and Todd Graves Announce PartnershipEDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian film producer Peter Raymont and Todd Graves, Executive Producer of Straight Line Films have announced a partnership to complete a documentary on the life of legendary Canadian golfer Moe Norman.
Raymont’s deep Canadian filmmaking repertoire brings to the project another unique perspective to the telling of an equally unique story—Norman being vilified and ultimately honored for his out of the box golf and behavior distinctiveness.
Norman died nearly twenty years ago, but mentored Graves for a decade before passing.
Moe said “Todd’s the only one who knows my swing,” elevating Graves as the authority that built a multimillion dollar golf instruction company. Honoring his mentor, Graves teamed with Oscar winning Rainman author Barry Morrow to develop Straight Line Films and begin a Moe Norman documentary.
On the partnership, Graves said, ‘this is a perfect blend. Peter’s Canadian depth and talent will undoubtedly flavor our work documenting Moe’s immeasurable contributions to golf and Peter combining with Barry Morrow makes a blue ribbon storytelling tandem second to none.”
Raymont’s films and series have taken sensitive and controversial Canadian subjects to prominence, his White Pine Pictures latest securing International Emmy, Canadian Screen and Canadian Directors Guild awards for Buffy St. Marie: Carry It On, a biopic on the indigenous innovator, musician, songwriter, performer, activist, philanthropist, and educator.
“Todd Graves’ has fulfilled his promise to his mentor by doing the documentary heavy lifting with a strong visual library and important commentary by leading sportsmen and women who connected Moe Norman with a sometimes painful journey to greatness.” Raymont added.
Raymont brings Canadian film industry know-how to the documentary which is currently titled The Feeling of Greatness, mirroring author Tim O’Conner’s biography which Graves and he updated when Tim O’Conner joined the Straight Line Films crew.
The partners anticipate a 2024 release, targeting the Toronto Canadian Film Festival.
