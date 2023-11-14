Major Putter Innovation Introduced by Graves Golf
Lock ‘n Roll Putter Is Marvel of Engineering
There is a principle, a bar against all information, and is proof against arguments and which can't fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance. This principle is contempt prior to examination.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graves Golf, the multi-million dollar golf instruction company, has developed a putting system ensuring unrivaled putter movement and consistent ball contact—mandatory basics to sinking more putts.
Known globally as the worldwide authority on single-plane golf, the co-founders, brothers Todd and Tim Graves have accumulated a combined 50 years' worth of single-plane golf swing knowledge to apply its principles to putting, with an adjustable putter system adaptable to golfer physical traits.
Branded Lock ‘N Roll the putter features a forward shaft position that aligns with the lead arm, a fundamental producing putter movement that delivers consistent ball contact.
"Lock 'N Roll perfectly describes the consistent roll and the locked-in position that makes the putting stroke so much more reliable than any of the other ways, and believe me I've tried pretty much most of them," said Todd Graves.
Lock ‘N Roll’s specially crafted grip is designed to anatomically fit the shape of the forearm, locking it there to provide exceptional comfort and control.
"It's a two-option system—A Wrist Lock or Arm Lock—and both are provided to suit user preferences of Lock 'N Roll, but that's not all. The back shafted Lock 'n Roll is fully adjustable to match a player's stance characteristics," adds Tim Graves.
The developers insist Lock ‘N Roll once and for all defeats wrist breakdown--the most common putting flaw--while simultaneously promoting a square putter face and a down-the-line stroke.
See the Lock ‘n Roll simplicity here.
The first and second manufactured quantities of Lock 'N Roll putters immediately sold out to of single-plane subscribers in Graves Golf's worldwide community.
“It’s our first venture into the full golf market,” says Tim Graves, ”but when you think of it, all putting is a single plane stroke.”
“Lock ‘N Roll just eliminates a world of doubt, in a motion that appears simple, yet befuddles many,” adds Todd Graves
The Graves brothers are accomplished players in their own right. Tim is a repeat champion in Oklahoma’s PGA events and Todd competed on the Asian and Canadian tours before turning to the full exposition and study of the single plane swing.
Single-plane golfing has been popularized in the 21st Century by the successes of players such as Bryson De Chambeau and Steve Stricker.
But, it was the legendary Murray “Moe” Norman, who mentored and inspired Todd Graves to make understandable Norman's intuitive single-plane swing movements.
With Tim Graves' renowned short game wizardry and Todd Graves' relentless study of the single plane's unique mechanical golfing advantage, Graves Golf has grown to become one of the largest golf instruction companies in America.
