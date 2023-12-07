GreenShield Offsets Announces First Personal Car Carbon Offset Sale
GreenShield Offsets Announces First Personal Car Carbon Offset SaleHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON, TX — GreenShield Offsets, an emission offsetting program, is excited to announce the first sale of personal automotive offsetting coverage. A 2024 Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee new car buyer in Houston Texas purchased a one (1) year carbon credit offset program of six (6) credits (1 credit = 1 metric ton of carbon) from Premier Transactions Group, a California-based automotive dealership services company led by Brady Schmidt. Mr. Schmidt is the owner of National Business Brokers, the largest automotive dealership brokerage company in the US, an owner and dealer principal of four new car dealerships located in California and Hawaii, and a recent gubernatorial appointee to the California New Motor Vehicle Board. This sale marks a significant step in enabling everyday consumers’ ability to make an immediate impact in mitigating their personal carbon output and environmental impact. The buyer is covered effective January 1, 2024, for their entire year’s worth of driving.
Based on EPA data and GreenShield Offsets’ innovative and patent pending emission offsetting program, our customer will help reduce the environmental impact of their vehicle usage for one year based on an estimated 12,000-mile usage. This demand-side initiative is rare and previously unavailable to the environmentally conscious general consumers.
GreenShield Offsets’ operations boast several features that distinguish it from other offsetting programs:
1. Operate as a turnkey one-stop carbon offset portfolio manager
2. Managed by a financial services group with affiliated SEC/CFTC-regulated operations
3. Integrated with a proprietary environmental registry and custodial functions
4. Diversified to manage risk, minimize costs, and maximize impact
The GreenShield Offsets approach:
1. Provides companies and consumers with a professionally managed program for transportation, logistics, and special events
2. Creates pools of credits dedicated to the required and specialized needs of the buyer in either voluntary or compliance markets
3. Independent evaluation and credit selection are managed by experienced risk managers
In an industry-first approach, GreenShield Offsets has revolutionized carbon offsetting by introducing Carbon Asset Pools (CAPs). This innovative strategy diversifies offset pools, allowing for a more robust and risk-managed approach to environmental stewardship. Through CAPs, GreenShield aims to effectively blend various offsetting projects, ranging from direct air capture (ex: 1PointFive’s Stratos project), and hydrocarbon sequestration projects to high-quality nature-based programs (ex: Mamboka’s in Brazil supported by Microsoft) in forestry and agriculture. This approach enables companies to hedge against potential reversals, being less reliant on any single project while effectively managing costs.
"At GreenShield Offsets, we believe in the power of partnership to drive meaningful change,” said John Terrill, Head of Sales for GreenShield. “Working with new vehicle buyers allows us to expand our impact and help more businesses reduce their emissions." Brady Schmidt added, “This a very important moment, and I am excited to assist the auto and transportation industries to move closer to net zero by promoting programs like GreenShield Offsets.”
For further details about this partnership or to learn more about GreenShield Offsets, please contact John Terrill at jterrill@greenshieldoffsets.com
email us here
