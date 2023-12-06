Minister Fajon calls for respect for international humanitarian law and humanitarian pause in Gaza

SLOVENIA, December 6 - Ministrica Fajon called for a permanent pause, which is the only way to end the current intolerable humanitarian situation in Gaza and prevent tensions from spreading to the wider region. In response to the humanitarian crisis, Slovenia has increased its aid to the Palestinian people and will continue to do so.

Minister Fajon thanked the humanitarian workers for their dedicated and courageous work in Gaza and stressed the need to continue providing humanitarian aid and to ensure that those affected have access to it. Slovenia has significantly increased its humanitarian aid in response to the crisis in Gaza this year. A total of EUR 2.05 million – mainly through international humanitarian organisations (UNRWA, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Food Programme) – has been channelled to the Palestinian population. Condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and calling for the release of all hostages, Slovenia has stressed since the beginning of the conflict the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, to ensure access to humanitarian aid and to allow humanitarian and medical workers to work without hindrance, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Minister Fajon condemned the escalating violence against the Palestinian population in the West Bank. "The Israeli government's plans for new settlements are not conducive to peace", said Minister Fajon, calling for a peace conference involving all relevant stakeholders, with an emphasis on the key role of the EU.

Participants stressed the need to renew the cessation of hostilities and establish a durable ceasefire, and to find operational solutions that would allow for the continued delivery of sufficient aid. The conference also aimed to review the implementation of the financial and other commitments made in November and to strengthen coordination between donors, states, specialised agencies and NGOs.

The International Humanitarian Conference for the Civilian Population in Gaza held on 9 November 2023 was attended by Prime Minister Robert Golob, who stressed the need for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting, the protection of the civilian population, and the urgency of ensuring humanitarian access.