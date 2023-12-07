Dundee and Exyn Celebrate Five Year Partnership with Focus on STEM Education
Bold ideas that lead to successful partnershipsZLATITSA, BULGARIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dundee Precious Metals and Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, celebrated their five-year partnership with a technology demonstration and educational event at the STEM center (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) of St. Paisiy Hilendarski Secondary School, in the town of Zlatitsa, Bulgaria.
Students from the host school and Private English Language Secondary School (PELSS) in Chelopech, Bulgaria had the opportunity to participate in a demonstration of Exyn's advanced autonomous robot that operates underground in the Chelopech Mine, a conversation about educational paths for students interested in robotics, the future of autonomous technologies, and getting started as an entrepreneur.
Through a partnership between secondary schools and businesses, Dundee Precious Metals aims to increase young people's interest in STEM by showing a successful example in the field of applied engineering. Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech encourages students to continue to develop the qualities needed to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology environment and shows them that STEM provides a stable foundation for success not only in school, but also in life.
The event, which was hosted by Mrs. Emilia Dimitrova, Principal of the Paisiy Hilendarski Secondary School in Zlatica, Bulgaria, was attended by the head of the Regional Inspectorate of Education Rositsa Ivanova, Hon. Prof. Iliya Garkov, MSc, phD, Senior Vice President, European operations, Tsvetomir Velkov, General Manager of Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD, Raffi Jabrayan, Commercial Director of Exyn Technologies, representatives from the Technical Services department in the company, Mr. Nikolay Krastev, Principal of Private English Language Secondary School in Chelopech, students and teachers from the two secondary schools.
“Over the past 20 years, Dundee Precious Metals has proven itself as one of the leading mining companies in the country, following its principles to investing in people, technology and education while striving to modernize production, digitize processes and continuously refinement,” Iliya Garkov, Vice President European Operations.
"Our five-year journey with Dundee Precious Metals is more than just a partnership; it's a shared vision for the future. Today, as we stand at St. Paisiy Hilendarski Secondary School, it’s evident that our combined efforts are not only advancing technology but also igniting a passion for STEM in these young minds. It's moments like these – where innovation meets education – that truly highlight the essence of our collaboration,” commented Raffi Jabrayan, Vice President, Exyn.
How the Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD and Exyn Technologies partnership began
In 2018, Dundee Precious Metals needed to make a substantial investment to modernize the Chelopech Mine, which prompted the team to seek out cutting-edge innovation partners. At an industry summit they forged a partnership with Exyn Technologies, a cutting-edge American startup at the forefront of industrial drone and robotics technology. The Dundee team saw potential in Exyn’s work, and entered into a collaboration. Through the collaboration, Dundee’s surveyors developed a greater understanding of robotics while autonomy, and the Exyn team gained crucial knowledge about the mining workflow and mine safety. The result of the joint efforts was a symbiotic partnership where Exyn’s autonomous drone that self-navigates below the surface in an environment devoid of GPS, i.e., without signals from satellites, orienting itself to the empty spaces (chambers) it needs to scan in some of the most complex mines in the world, including in Chelopech.
Exyn has increased safety by reducing surveyors' time in the mine, thanks to its lightning-fast scanning; the data obtained from the drone is extremely accurate and detailed, as it can cover every single point, giving a detailed picture of every corner. By comparison, before the Exyn Drone, surveyors had about 50,000 points scanned, and with the drone 20 million. Using its data-driven analysis, Exyn autonomous robots not only enhance scanning safety and speed but also ensure accurate mine blasting, optimal ore extraction, and reduce unnecessary costs by preventing the sterilization of rock mass.
Dundee Precious Metals owes its success to its people who love their professions and strive for continuous improvement. The company invests in the knowledge of its employees, helps them further develop their skills and experience. Thanks to the innovative spirit of Chelopech mine surveyors and the professionalism of Exyn, the drone has been in operation since 2020, and also purchased by other mining companies who can draw valuable experience from Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech.
About Exyn
Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, and construction to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit https://www.exyn.com
