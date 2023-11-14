Exyn Technologies Appoints Industry Pioneer Brandon Torres Declet as Chief Executive Officer
Exyn Technologies, a leader in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, has appointed Brandon Torres Declet as CEO.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exyn Technologies, a leader in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, has appointed Brandon Torres Declet as CEO to drive its next phase of growth. Brandon will oversee all aspects of Exyn and, with his extensive operational experience, look to expand its geospatial product offerings to customers worldwide.
With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Brandon brings an extensive background in the drone industry as a successful entrepreneur, C-suite executive, board director, and policy expert. Over the course of his more than 25-year career, he has built exceptional relationships with top government agencies and corporations in highly regulated markets making him perfect for this role to help drive Exyn’s growth.
He joins Exyn Technologies from his previous role as CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading commercial drone solutions provider. Before that, he founded MEASURE, an aerial intelligence company, which was sold to the Aerodyne Group in 2019, where he remained as Chairman of Aerodyne MEASURE. Brandon also developed a SaaS platform, Ground Control, which provides drone mission planning, data collection, processing, analysis, and intelligence reporting which was sold to AgEagle in 2021.
In public service, he was appointed Senior Advisor to Oxford University’s Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and to the FAA’s Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee (AAAC) by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He has also served as Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives and Homeland Security Committee, Counsel on Capitol Hill, and to the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
“It’s a great time to join Exyn Technologies,” said Brandon Torres Declet. “The company is well-established and has earned a solid reputation as a market leader in robotics and autonomy. I’m excited to build on this foundation and help drive increased value for our customers. Given my background and experience, I have a strong appreciation for what it takes to take a company, and particularly start-ups, like Exyn to the next level. I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to plan to ensure Exyn’s success.”
Dimitri Galitzine, Board Director, and Investment Partner at Longview Innovation, said, “Brandon brings substantial industry experience and the right relationships in government and industry to drive growth at Exyn. We’re strong believers in the technology, and to have that validated by someone with Brandon’s experience speaks volumes for its potential.”
About Exyn
Exyn Technologies is pioneering multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company’s full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time. For the first time, industries like mining, logistics, and construction can benefit from a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. Exyn is powered by a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, and is a spin-out of the University of Pennsylvania’s prominent GRASP Laboratory. The company is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.
