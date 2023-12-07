Youth Leadership in Action: The future we cannot afford to ignore

Background

Young people, including young refugees, emerge as frontline responders in emergencies and protracted crises, addressing the needs of their families and communities, often even before humanitarian and development actors are mobilized, and refugee response systems are established.

Amidst pressing global concerns, this event places a spotlight on the meaningful engagement of refugee youth within the processes of the Global Compact on Refugees and the Global Refugee Forum. Recognizing the value of hearing directly from young people, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Global Refugee Youth Network, Plan International, Compact for Young People in Humanitarian Action, Women's Refugee Commission, ILO, UNHCR Global Youth Advisory Council, UNFPA, UNICEF, and UNHCR are organising an event that will take the form of a dynamic dialogue on the crucial role of young refugees in global humanitarian and development processes. The event builds on the many initiatives and developments of various partners and taps into the growing momentum for the youth agenda within the UN System.

This gathering will bring together a diverse audience, encompassing government representatives, private sector leaders, donors, members of youth organizations, refugee-led networks, UN entities, development actors, and other stakeholders. The event promises a platform for participants to declare pledges and extend support for the empowerment of refugee youth in global humanitarian and development initiatives.

Join us in this collaborative effort to empower and uplift young refugees, recognizing their resilience and vital contributions to building a more inclusive and sustainable future.



Objectives

Raise awareness and recognition of the pivotal role refugee youth can and do play in global humanitarian and development processes, targeted refugee responses at the local level that meet the needs of their communities, and in global policy advocacy and dialogue.

Discuss different aspects of meaningful refugee youth inclusion, representation, and participation, especially through the lens of the Accountability to the Affected Population framework and Age, Gender, and Diversity framework and the 7 Core Action for Refugee Youth.

Develop a collective input to a roadmap on harnessing the potential of Global Refugee Youth Action, including clear and positive recommendations to support better, sustainable, youth-focused, youth-sensitive, and youth-led programming that creates ownership.

Speakers and panelists

H.E. Mr. Ib Petersen , Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Denmark

, Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Denmark Dr. Felipe Paullier , UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs

, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Ruvendrini Menikdiwela , Incoming Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, UNHCR

, Incoming Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, UNHCR Feras Othman , Refugee Youth Delegate, Jordan

, Refugee Youth Delegate, Jordan Tarek Hussein , CEO DFUNK, Danish Refugee Council

, CEO DFUNK, Danish Refugee Council Bahati Mnyaci , CEO, Change Agents Advocacy

, CEO, Change Agents Advocacy Eugene Kongnyuy , Deputy Director of the Humanitarian Response Division, UNFPA

, Deputy Director of the Humanitarian Response Division, UNFPA Ibrahim Sallet , Global Refugee Youth Network

, Global Refugee Youth Network Sedra Alshamaly , Plan International, Youth Advocate

, Plan International, Youth Advocate Cecilia Roselli , NRC Geneva Director,

, NRC Geneva Director, Susana Puerto Gonzalez , Senior Youth Employment Specialist, ILO

, Senior Youth Employment Specialist, ILO Naya al Husain , Save the children

, Save the children Stephen Omollo, CEO Plan International

Registration

The event will be hosted at the Graduate Institute, Meeting Room C1, Pétale 5, Geneva. To attend in person, kindly register here before 8 December 2023.

Additionally, the event will be livestreamed here, ensuring remote participation for a global audience.

