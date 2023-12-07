Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,723 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating 75 Years of Human Rights and Labour Advocacy

Human Rights Day

On the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and ILO Convention 87, ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo calls for intensified efforts to promote and protect these rights and collectively strive for a future grounded in human dignity, freedom, and social justice.

You just read:

Celebrating 75 Years of Human Rights and Labour Advocacy

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more