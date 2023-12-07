Celebrating 75 Years of Human Rights and Labour Advocacy

On the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and ILO Convention 87, ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo calls for intensified efforts to promote and protect these rights and collectively strive for a future grounded in human dignity, freedom, and social justice.
