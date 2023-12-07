Areon’s first hackathon to support developers with $500K prize pool

Code AREA - Hackathon with $500K

Areon Network, a comprehensive Layer 1 project, has announced a virtual hackathon, inviting Web3 and blockchain developers around the world.

MALTA, December 7, 2023 -- Areon Network, a comprehensive Layer 1 project with a powerful chain, has announced a virtual hackathon, aimed at Web3 and blockchain developers around the world.

The flagship event, named Code AREA, will boost the adoption of Areon Chain as a playground for developers and enrich the ecosystem of Areon Network with useful dApps and products.

- A growth opportunity

The substantial prize pool of $500,000 is just one side of the benefits that await Code AREA participants. Numerous workshops, mentorship discussions by industry experts and VC opportunities will await the participants.

The hackathon is designed to be a crucible of skill enhancement, collaborative development, mentorship, and competitive excellence.

- Ample time for development

Started on December 4, the online coding marathon will be open to submissions until the deadline on February 2.

Participants will delve into the Areon Chain's groundbreaking "Proof of Area" consensus mechanism, a beacon of innovation in Web3 technology.

Areon’s low gas fee and high throughput, combined with up to 600K TPS will be a perfect basis for development purposes.

- The Grand Finale in Istanbul

In a grand conclusion to the event on February 10, finalists will present their projects in Istanbul, offering a unique opportunity to interact with industry leaders, media, and potential investors.

- Competition Tracks

Code AREA accepts projects from Web3 developers, designers, and coders over 18.

Diverse domains including Web3, NFTs, Gaming, App Development, DeFi, and DAOs will be accepted, alongside two special tracks: Student Award and Community Favorite.

Project teams that entirely comprise of university students will be given a chance to

- What about Partnerships?

Sponsors and collaborators will engage with the participants of Code AREA. Both parties will benefit from the interaction as projects will be appraised by potential investors as well as industry experts.

Partners will benefit from brand exposure and early access to a pool of innovative projects and ideas. Partners also enjoy a prestigious seat among the judges, having a direct say on the outcome of the competition.

Areon Network has already announced a long and impressive list of sponsors for the event, representing a wide array of interests in the industry.

Organizations seeking partnership opportunities with Code AREA are encouraged to reach out through the Partnership link available at hackathon.areon.network

Development communities of all sizes are more than welcome to participate in any capacity, be it a mentorship support or mutual announcement of support via social channels.

