Azoteq announces a breakthrough in keyboard technology

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the release of the IQS9320, Azoteq’s first device that supports up to 20 channels of inductive sensing. Azoteq’s novel inductive-sensing solution solves reliability issues, introduces a waterproofing ability, and offers an enhanced user experience with software-adjustable trigger points.

In the typical gaming key with 4 mm travel, 20 or more actuation points are made possible through the use of inductive sensing. The IQS9320 can also report an analog value for the key switch position, enabling the ability to use keyboard keys as analog inputs.

The non-contact nature of the technology allows for the separation of the electronics from the moving parts of the key switch, thereby opening up the ability to build waterproof keyboards.

The IQS9320 also boasts TriggerMax™ technology, with which the key’s make- and break point is adjusted dynamically. This enhances the gaming experience, since the key does not need to return to its starting position during rapid successive key presses.

“Our technology is a game changer, since the failure of the electromechanical contact in key switches typically accounts for 10% or more of keyboard failures. We enable virtually infinite reliability,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing.

The inductive sensing technology is already supported by many of the world’s most influential key switch makers, and customers can choose their preferred key switch maker.

IC Features:

· Up to 20 inductive sensors per IC

· Up to 4 kHz sampling rate

· Per-key adjustable actuation points

· Activation hysteresis

· TriggerMax™ dynamic actuation

· Matrix key scanning or I2C communication interface with IRQ/RDY, up to Fast-Mode Plus (1 MHz)

Applications

· Laptop keyboards

· Mechanical keyboards

· Smart tablet covers

· Waterproof buttons

· Remote controls

Contact your sales representative for samples and evaluation kits.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering is now expanded to include multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect and inductive sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the USA.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion®, LightSenseTM, PowerSense®, AirButton® and DYCALTM are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

