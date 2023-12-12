Squirro and BioQuest form a strategic alliance to propel Generative AI-Driven insights and data analytics in APAC

Squirro & BioQuest partnership

SINGAPORE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, a leading Generative AI-powered enterprise search and insights cloud provider, has proudly announced a strategic partnership with BioQuest, a prominent business and technology consulting practice headquartered in Singapore. This collaboration underscores Squirro's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and leveraging BioQuest's expertise to enhance its capabilities in knowledge graphs, consultancy, and implementation.

Dr. Moritz Müller, General Manager Asia at Squirro, expressed his views on this expansion, stating, “Squirro's strategic collaboration with BioQuest in APAC is a transformative milestone, combining our advanced generative AI-enabled semantic search and insights cloud with BioQuest's consultancy proficiency. This alliance is poised to redefine data-driven business solutions, together we want to deliver search and insights projects that leverage Retrieval-Augmented Generation as well as the integration of graph databases.With a shared commitment to exceptional value, this partnership is a game-changer for businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of unstructured data.”

Squirro stands at the forefront as a premier generative AI-enabled semantic search and insights cloud company, specializing in the search, analysis, and interpretation of unstructured data. The company's global impact is evident in its ability to empower organizations worldwide, facilitating the transformation of enterprise data into AI-driven insights and personalized recommendations. Boasting over a decade of expertise, Squirro excels in seamlessly integrating AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, generative AI, and symbolic AI, including knowledge graphs—collectively referred to as composite AI.

Squirro continues to lead the industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of advanced AI technologies for enhanced data-driven insights. Squirro has also been recognized as a "Visionary" in the 2021 and 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines and a "Strong Performer" in the 2021 Forrester Wave Cognitive Search & Knowledge Discovery.

BioQuest Advisory on the other hand is a multifaceted consulting firm specializing in business and technology advisory as well as scientific services. In the business and technology domain, the company offers strategic advice and technical support for digital innovation, covering areas such as intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and digital transformation. Their team of consultants brings extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise to deliver end-to-end solutions, from design to implementation. In addition, BioQuest's scientific services arm provides specialized expertise to companies in life sciences, healthcare, and biotech industries, offering market analysis, commercialization strategies, and investment advice. Committed to delivering exceptional value, BioQuest Advisory emphasizes a personalized approach, working closely with clients to develop tailored solutions that leverage both business and technology for optimal performance. The firm takes pride in offering a comprehensive suite of services, combining business and technology advisory with scientific insights to support clients' success.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO and Co-Founder of Squirro, expressed enthusiasm: "We are excited about the strategic partnership between Squirro and BioQuest Advisory. This collaboration brings together the cutting-edge capabilities of Squirro's Insight Engine platform with BioQuest's expertise in governance, risk management, data analytics, business systems implementation, and business strategy. At Squirro, we see this partnership as a game-changer in the realm of data-driven business solutions. By joining forces with BioQuest, we aim to harness their knowledge graphs, consultancy, and implementation skills to offer tailored AI-solutions. BioQuest's commitment to delivering exceptional value aligns perfectly with our vision to empower businesses with top-notch services and innovative AI technologies.”

Mark Wong, Managing Director Asia at BioQuest, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Squirro, a pivotal step in bolstering our GenAI/LLM data analytics service offerings. Squirro's strong capabilities in contextual search across unstructured data – a massive 80% of today's digital information – is a game-changer for businesses. This integration of Squirro's advanced search capabilities with our deep industry and technical expertise paves the way for our clients to harness the full potential of unstructured data, leading to more nuanced and informed decision-making."

With a focus on leveraging business and technology for performance, BioQuest complements Squirro’s mission of transforming enterprise data into AI-driven insights. Squirro is confident that this collaboration will not only elevate its capabilities but also drive meaningful innovation and growth for the customers.