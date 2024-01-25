SQ GROUP CELEBRATES 45TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

First formed in 1979, SQ Group celebrates its 45th anniversary

We’re just getting started.”
— Daniel Chen
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQ Group first launched its headquarters in Jinan, China, 45 years ago. Since then, it has grown to establish 9 facilities that cover 3,500 acres with more than 3,600 employees. It has erected the world’s first one million ton bio-refinery, and manufactures and distributes its products to more than 40 countries, with sales offices in Germany, Brazil, the United States, India and Russia.

The company prides itself on its innovative research and development, focusing on low-carbon manufacturing and eco-friendly products that minimize and alleviate the effects of global warming, while delivering top quality products to its clients.

SQ Group boasts a broad range of products that include:

- Industrial Supplies:
High performance resin and composite materials utilized in a diverse range of industries.

- Biodegradable Tableware:
Compostable plates, lunch boxes, cups and cutlery.

- Healtang Sugar:
An all-natural line of healthy sugar alternatives.

- Non-Woven Fabrics:
Including medical supplies such as protective wear and disposable bed sheets, and everyday items such as biodegradable face towels and wet wipes.

- New Energy:
Long lasting batteries for both industrial and commercial use.

- Medical Supplies:
PPE including surgical masks, N95 respirators, eye goggles and hand sanitizer.

“It really is an exciting time for us. SQ Group has steadily – and impressively – grown to attract an international roster of clients that support our mission of eco-friendly manufacturing processes and products,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “We believe what we do is important; we’re not just manufacturing goods and services, we’re making changes to these industries to battle climate change and move toward a more sustainable future.”

When questioned about what we can expect to see coming from SQ Group in their 45th anniversary and beyond, Mr. Chen replied, “We’re just getting started.”

Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
email us here

You just read:

SQ GROUP CELEBRATES 45TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
Company/Organization
SQ USA
1001 S Lawson St
City of Industry, California, 91748
United States
+1 626-810-1120
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SQ USA is a competitive, industry-leading manufacturer focused on developing in-demand merchandise across a variety of industries. With brands ranging from SQ Medical Supplies to ECO-SQ Biodegradable, we strive to produce environmentally friendly products of the highest quality for our clients at the best possible cost. At SQ USA we believe in not only building a better world through business, but through innovation and sustainability. SQ USA is a company here today, to build a better tomorrow.

SQ USA

More From This Author
SQ GROUP CELEBRATES 45TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY
SQ GROUP WRAPS UP ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL YEAR OF RESIN PRODUCTION
SQ GROUP INTRODUCES TWO NEW FABRIC PRODUCTION LINES
View All Stories From This Author