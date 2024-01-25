SQ GROUP CELEBRATES 45TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY
First formed in 1979, SQ Group celebrates its 45th anniversary
We’re just getting started.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQ Group first launched its headquarters in Jinan, China, 45 years ago. Since then, it has grown to establish 9 facilities that cover 3,500 acres with more than 3,600 employees. It has erected the world’s first one million ton bio-refinery, and manufactures and distributes its products to more than 40 countries, with sales offices in Germany, Brazil, the United States, India and Russia.
The company prides itself on its innovative research and development, focusing on low-carbon manufacturing and eco-friendly products that minimize and alleviate the effects of global warming, while delivering top quality products to its clients.
SQ Group boasts a broad range of products that include:
- Industrial Supplies:
High performance resin and composite materials utilized in a diverse range of industries.
- Biodegradable Tableware:
Compostable plates, lunch boxes, cups and cutlery.
- Healtang Sugar:
An all-natural line of healthy sugar alternatives.
- Non-Woven Fabrics:
Including medical supplies such as protective wear and disposable bed sheets, and everyday items such as biodegradable face towels and wet wipes.
- New Energy:
Long lasting batteries for both industrial and commercial use.
- Medical Supplies:
PPE including surgical masks, N95 respirators, eye goggles and hand sanitizer.
“It really is an exciting time for us. SQ Group has steadily – and impressively – grown to attract an international roster of clients that support our mission of eco-friendly manufacturing processes and products,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “We believe what we do is important; we’re not just manufacturing goods and services, we’re making changes to these industries to battle climate change and move toward a more sustainable future.”
When questioned about what we can expect to see coming from SQ Group in their 45th anniversary and beyond, Mr. Chen replied, “We’re just getting started.”
