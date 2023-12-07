decodeMR Expands Global Presence to Dubai, Unveiling Best-in-Class Business Analytics Offerings for the MENA Region
decodeMR, a market research & analytics leader, extends its footprint to MENA region, introducing data visualization & strategic business intelligence solutions
We are thrilled to establish our presence in Dubai, a vibrant hub for business innovation in the MENA region. decodeMR is dedicated to helping businesses unlock the full potential of their data.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- decodeMR, a leading provider of market research consulting and business analytics solutions, announces its presence in Dubai, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. The move aims to establish decodeMR's presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region while bringing unparalleled analytics offerings to both the local businesses and regional organizations operating from this dynamic market.
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & Managing Director, decodeMR
As the demand for advanced data-driven insights continues to rise in the MENA region, decodeMR is committed to providing tailored analytics solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's fast-paced market environment.
decodeMR's analytics offerings range from market research analytics, interactive data visualizations, predictive analytics to strategic business intelligence. With these offerings, decodeMR’s team is poised to collaborate closely with businesses, offering tailored solutions that not only meet their immediate needs but also position them for sustained success.
"With our presence in Dubai, we are well-positioned to provide local support, ensuring that organizations operating or interested in the region benefit from the tailored solutions that drive success in an increasingly data-driven world," stated Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director of Business Development.
About decodeMR
decodeMR is a leading market research consulting and business analytics solutions provider, offering innovative solutions to help organizations thrive in the digital age. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, decodeMR delivers customized data visualization, market research analytics, advanced predictive analytics, and strategic business intelligence to organizations worldwide.
