Highridge Costa Welcomes Local Dignitaries for Grand Opening of Affordable Twin Oaks Senior Apartments in Oakley, CA
(L-R): Mayor Aaron Meadows (City of Oakley); Graham Espley-Jones (President, Western Community Housing); Michael Costa (President/CEO, Highridge Costa); Joshua McMurray (City Manager, City of Oakley); Danielle Navarro (Assistant City Manager, City of Oakley)
(L-R): Caitlin Barrow (Highridge Costa); Kevin Brown (CalHFA); Graham Espley-Jones (Western Community Housing); Lokelani Montero (Bank of America); Michael Costa (Highridge Costa); Bryan Barker (Citibank Community Capital); Kyle Sarbak (Citibank Community Capital)
This new mixed-use community provides 130 affordable rental homes for seniors age 62 and over earning from 50 to 100 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) as well as nearly 5,700 square feet of commercial space. Designed by SVA Architecture, Inc., the three-story, Spanish-revival style community was inspired by the regional architecture surrounding the site including Oakley City Hall and its adjacent town square featuring a red-tiled roof, white and earth-tone stucco, and stone veneer.
“We’d like to thank representatives from the City of Oakley, our financing partners and property manager in joining us at this festive and celebratory Grand Opening,” said Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company. “Twin Oaks blends seamlessly into the community, taking design cues from regional architecture, and featuring high-quality construction techniques and an array of amenities planned with seniors in mind.”
Residential amenities include a clubhouse, library, fitness center, conference and storage rooms, laundry facilities, pool with cabanas, spa, BBQs, shuffle board, bocce court, outdoor walking paths and a vegetable garden. The community also offers 188 parking spaces and over 63,000 square feet of open space on the 5.85-acre site.
Current rents for the one- and two-bedroom homes of 540 to 758 square feet range from $1,528 to $2,264 per month. For more information on Twin Oaks, please visit https://www.twinoakssenior.com/ or call (925) 658-1900.
About Highridge Costa:
Highridge Costa is one of America’s leading developers, financiers, owners and operators of workforce family and senior communities, as well as permanent supportive housing for veterans and others. Since 1994, the award-winning organization has developed and invested in over 30,000 low-income housing units across 300 apartment communities in 33 states and Puerto Rico. For more information on Highridge Costa, visit https://www.hcosta.com.
