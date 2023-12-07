Highridge Costa Welcomes Local Dignitaries for Grand Opening of Affordable Twin Oaks Senior Apartments in Oakley, CA

(L-R): Mayor Aaron Meadows (City of Oakley); Graham Espley-Jones (President, Western Community Housing); Michael Costa (President/CEO, Highridge Costa); Joshua McMurray (City Manager, City of Oakley); Danielle Navarro (Assistant City Manager, City of Oakley) (L-R): Caitlin Barrow (Highridge Costa); Kevin Brown (CalHFA); Graham Espley-Jones (Western Community Housing); Lokelani Montero (Bank of America); Michael Costa (Highridge Costa); Bryan Barker (Citibank Community Capital); Kyle Sarbak (Citibank Community Capital) Twin Oaks Exterior Twin Oaks Exterior Twin Oaks Interior

This new mixed-use community provides 130 affordable rental homes for seniors age 62 and over earning from 50 to 100 percent of the Area Median Income.

Twin Oaks blends seamlessly into the community, taking design cues from regional architecture and featuring high-quality construction techniques and an array of amenities planned with seniors in mind.” — Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company