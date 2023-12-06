Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 6 - Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov
The parties
reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic
cooperation between Russia
and Kyrgyzstan.
The meeting
between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and
Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of
Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, was held in the pavilion of the Government
Coordination Centre at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow.
The parties
reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic
cooperation between Russia
and Kyrgyzstan,
paying special attention to cooperation in industry, energy, transport and
tourism.
