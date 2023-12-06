Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 6 - Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov 6 December 2023 Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov 6 December 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

The parties reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, was held in the pavilion of the Government Coordination Centre at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow.

The parties reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, paying special attention to cooperation in industry, energy, transport and tourism.