Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,859 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 6 - Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

6 December 2023

Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

6 December 2023

Alexey Overchuk at a meeting with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

The parties reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, was held in the pavilion of the Government Coordination Centre at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow.

The parties reviewed the priority tasks of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, paying special attention to cooperation in industry, energy, transport and tourism.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more