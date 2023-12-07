Move-Ins Begin at Northwest Apartments, a 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development for Families in Broomfield, CO
The new community provides 50 affordable workforce rental homes for families earning 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.
We’re certainly very pleased to have obtained our Certificate of Occupancy in record time, providing much-needed affordable, safe and attractive housing to the community of Broomfield...”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable housing developer and owner Highridge Costa is pleased to announce that move-ins are set to begin at Northwest Apartments, a community of 50 affordable workforce rental homes for families earning 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Designed by Denver-based Santulan Architecture and built by Ft. Collins-based Dohn Construction, current rents range from $640 to $1,844 per month.
“We’re certainly very pleased to have obtained our Certificate of Occupancy in record time, providing much-needed affordable, safe and attractive housing to the community of Broomfield and the state of Colorado,” said Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company. “These new rental homes for families at the Northwest Apartments are a great example of working together with the Colorado Housing Finance Authority, the Division of Housing with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the Broomfield Housing Alliance, future neighbors and local leaders to address the housing shortage in greater Denver.”
Located midway between the cities of Denver and Boulder in a high-growth, urban renewal area of the City of Broomfield, these apartments are part of the Varra master-planned community and include access to a new, three-acre public park with picnic tables, a playground, walking trails and views.
Residences feature patios and balconies, quartz countertops, a range and oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioning, garbage disposal, window coverings and high-speed internet connections. Community amenities for new residents include a clubroom, fitness center, play area, small dog park, laundry rooms and secure, indoor storage for bicycles.
Of the 50 units, 16 homes include one bedroom and one bath, 26 homes (including an on-site manager’s unit) offer two bedrooms and two baths, and 8 homes offer three bedrooms and two baths.
These new residences will also offer easy access to employment centers from Denver though Boulder via a close proximity to US-36, as well as with the state’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) Rapid Transit options. Families with children will benefit from the highly rated Boulder Valley School District.
About Highridge Costa:
Highridge Costa is one of America’s leading developers, financiers, owners and operators of workforce family and senior communities, as well as permanent supportive housing for veterans and others. Since 1994, the award-winning organization has developed and invested in over 30,000 low-income housing units across 300 apartment communities in 33 states and Puerto Rico. For more information on Highridge Costa, visit https://www.hcosta.com.
