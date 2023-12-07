iSwiss successfully closes Italian tax receivables securitisation deal: ISIN code obtained
The direction we took is increasingly proving to be correct: the securitization of Italian tax credits was a complex project to structure and manage.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An important securitization transaction conducted by the Swiss banking group iSwiss has recently ended: the object of the securitization was the tax credits granted by the Italian State for implementing energy efficiency work on public and private building stock. Credits that risked, for various reasons, remaining blocked in the portfolios of the companies carrying out the works, with a severe risk to their operations, given the lack of liquidity.
— Aleo Christopher
The Swiss banking group issued the first Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) tranche worth almost EUR 300 million, maturing in October 2033. This is a Single Note: a choice to emphasize the uniformity of the assets underlying the security. The security carries an interest payment of 3.5% per annum. This first tranche of ABS will be listed in the professional segment of the London Stock Exchange.
This is a new and important milestone for iSwiss, which is pursuing its business expansion project in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors in several countries worldwide. The next goal is obtaining a banking license in a primary market such as the United Arab Emirates. The CEO of iSwiss, financier Christopher Aleo, knows Dubai's financial landscape very well, having his residence right inside the Burj Khalifa.
This ambitious goal is part of iSwiss's overall growth project, which has led the Swiss banking group to become one of the most important emerging players on the global finance scene in recent years. Here are the statements CEO Christopher Aleo made about the deal from iSwiss's representative office in London.
"The direction we took is increasingly proving to be correct: the securitization of Italian tax credits was a complex project to structure and manage. But we have believed from the beginning that the market is ready to welcome this stock based on a tax credit in an absolutely positive way, probably even more positively than a classic stock."
The securitization projects of the iSwiss group do not stop here, as stated by the group's CEO: the next projects will not only concern the tax credit sector but also markets that offer important investment and growth opportunities, such as those of ecological transition, entertainment and the development of emerging states, and will also be listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The iSwiss Group is ready to make the know-how and experience gained over the years in the securitization sector available to companies and public entities to realize increasingly ambitious projects that can open up important profit opportunities for a wide range of investors.
Just as done in this securitization transaction, iSwiss PAY, a group company based in Canada, will play the role of pay agent. For iSwiss Bank, however, the role will be twofold: that of the arranger and that of the exclusive lead manager of the transaction.
iSwiss Securities, a company recently acquired by the iSwiss Group based in Sweden, will have the role of offering the new securities linked to the 110% Super Bonus to its clients. This company is one of the most important securities managers at a European level, thanks also to its portfolio of private and business clients.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
+971 50 947 3422
email us here