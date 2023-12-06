Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,849 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov

AZERBAIJAN, December 6 - 06 December 2023, 18:16

On December 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the telephone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him good health and success in his presidential activities.

The Kyrgyz President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

The head of state recalled his meetings with the President of Kyrgyzstan both in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, noting that the discussions conducted during these meetings gave a significant impetus to the expansion of friendly and brotherly relations based on mutual trust and support, and the development of the strategic partnership.

During the telephone conversation, the two presidents hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within the SPECA, the Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more