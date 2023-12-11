DelphianLogic and Partners Win 10 Diamond Awards at 2023 LearnX Live Awards

DelphianLogic, proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the 2023 LearnX Live award programme.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leading provider of innovative and impactful learning solutions, proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the 2023 LearnX Live award programme.

In a blockbuster debut, DelphianLogic and its esteemed partners, Schindler Group, Roche, and Zurich Insurance, have collectively clinched an impressive haul of 10 Diamond awards, recognising their exceptional contributions in the field of corporate learning and development.

The LearnX Live Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in digital learning, recognise organisations that demonstrate innovation and proven success in delivering cutting-edge learning solutions to inspire and engage learners. This year's event witnessed the combined excellence of DelphianLogic and their esteemed partners, propelling them to the top of the winners' list.

The 10 Diamond awards won by DelphianLogic and partners reflect their exceptional achievements across a range of categories at the 2023 LearnX Live Awards. They underline the organisations' relentless pursuit of excellence and their drive to create impactful and sustainable learning journeys.

"We are incredibly honoured for the accolades we have won at the LearnX Live Awards," said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and innovative spirit of our teams, working together to reshape the landscape of learning and development, as well as the close collaboration between our esteemed partners, Schindler Group, Roche, Zurich Insurance, and us."

With an unwavering focus on delivering smarter learning experiences, DelphianLogic and its partners continue their pursuit of the “Next Big Learn”. Through their collective expertise and commitment, they aim to redefine the learning industry benchmark again and again, and continue revolutionising the way organisations upskill and transform their workforces. Given below is a snapshot of DelphianLogic’s winning entries:

DelphianLogic’s partnership with Roche yielded four Diamond awards in the following categories:

Roche – Hungry Birds for Best eLearning Design (Games)

Roche – An Apple a Day Platform for Best Learning & Talent Tech (Digital Learning Ecosystem)

Roche – RMD Onboarding Game for Best eLearning Design (Games) and Best Induction/Onboarding

In collaboration with Schindler Group, DelphianLogic garnered five Diamond awards across the following categories:

Schindler – Rollout-in-a-box for Best Learning Model (Blended), Best Digital Learning Ecosystem (DLE) and Best Product Knowledge Training

Schindler – Digital Marketing Academy for Best Learning Model (Blended) and Best Learning & Development

DelphianLogic’s partnership with Zurich Insurance secured one Diamond award for their collaborative work in the following category:

Zurich – Business Interruption Foundation Training for Best Learning Model (Blended)

A seasoned team of industry experts, independent analysts from LearnX, and accomplished executives carefully assessed entries based on a standardised scoring rubric.

Based on the scores, the entries are rated as follows:

45 to 50 points – Platinum Winner – 7 LearnX Stars

40 to 44 points – Diamond Winner – 6 LearnX Stars

35 to 39 points – Gold Winner – 5 LearnX Stars

30 to 34 points – Silver Winner – 4 LearnX Stars

25 to 29 points – Bronze Winner – 3 LearnX Stars

Entrants who score 25 points or fewer are not categorised.

The LearnX Live Award champions were celebrated at the two day LearnX Summit on November 21-22, 2023 at Melbourne Convention Centre. Additionally, some winners took the stage as presenters in special sessions, generously sharing their best practices during the conference.

The complete list of winners has been published by LearnX Live on Dec 4, 2023 and is available at this location: https://learnx.live/

For more information about DelphianLogic and their award-winning learning solutions, please visit www.delphianlogic.com

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER.

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘. Here's to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!

About LearnX Live

The LearnX® Awards have been in practice since 2008. As with every year, the LearnX® Awards standings continue to surpass expectations with a surge in high-calibre applications from around the world. The LearnX® Awards are an international and professional awards program that recognizes multiple fields of learning and talent development throughout the corporate, education, public, and not-for-profit sectors worldwide. Award applications are objectively assessed against set criteria by independent judges via a points system scorecard – on merit – not comparatively. This quality-driven process ensures an equal playing field and an opportunity for success with each application.

A Platinum Award is the highest accolade (7 stars), while a Bronze Award is the lowest (3 stars). Each year the LearnX® Awards uncover the most innovative projects and technology solutions that deliver best practice and value to enterprises of various structures and sizes. Many of these experiences are then selected through consultation and shared with the wider community during the LearnX® Summit & Awards Show, also branded as ‘The Main Event’ by industry. The LearnX® objective is also to shine a light on the talented teams and individuals involved in these works, and the enterprises that support them.

The LearnX® Awards are the most prized accolade in the world