Juvenile Arrested for Northwest Homicide

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a juvenile in an October 2023 shooting that killed a man.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Fairfax County Police located and arrested 16-year-old Ashton Inabinet, of Alexandria, VA, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for the shooting death of 24-year-old Diamonte Lewis, of Southeast, DC.

He waived his right to an extradition hearing and was transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch, where he was charged as an adult with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 3:38 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 900 block of U Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Lewis with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

CCN: 23173376