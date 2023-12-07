AMBI SKINCARE HOSTS VIRTUAL PANEL “SKIN WISDOM" W/ TOP BEAUTY & WELLNESS INFLUENCERS TO DISCUSS SKINCARE & INNER BEAUTY
ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBI® SKINCARE TO HOST VIRTUAL PANEL “SKIN WISDOM - IT’S MORE THAN JUST SKIN DEEP” WITH TOP BEAUTY & WELLNESS INFLUENCERS TO DISCUSS HEALTHY SKINCARE TIPS & FINDING WORTH IN INNER BEAUTY
AMBI® to also introduce new products & easy 4-Step Skincare Routine to achieve that beautiful glow!
AMBI®, the trusted authority in skincare for over 50 years for melanin-rich skin, will host its inaugural virtual panel discussion series “Skin Wisdom - It’s More Than Just Skin Deep,” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 starting at 2:00PM EST.
This virtual panel consists of celebrated industry leaders discussing their personal skincare routines and a variety of topics which include: balancing work, life, health, wellness and much more! Attendees will be able to hear insider secrets from these top beauty & wellness influencers as they discuss finding worth in inner beauty and loving the skin you are in!
Taking care of skin while nurturing mental and emotional health and practicing self-care can foster a healthier relationship with oneself. AMBI® created this initiative to inform consumers of best practices to having healthy skin from the inside out.
Many beauty practices come from traditions that have become generational skin care rituals. AMBI’s guest panelists will discuss beauty secrets that were passed down which instilled valuable “Skin Wisdoms” that still resonated with them today.
The panel will include Moderator: Africa Miranda, Lifestyle curator, actress, host, and digital personality; Panelists: Kéla Walker, Fashion Influencer & Emmy-nominated TV Host; Angelique Miles, Beauty & Wellness Influencer & Warrior & Christina Granville, Entertainment TV Host.
To register to attend the panel discussion visit https://AmbiSkincarePanel.rsvpify.com.
During the virtual event, AMBI® will introduce exciting product additions to its iconic skincare line and showcase its new eye-catching modern packaging which is a tribute to the rich hues and diversity of consumers’ complexion tones which now adorns all of AMBI’s array of products!
“AMBI® has been a beloved brand for melanin-rich skin for over half a century,” says Tricia McKenzie, AMBI Senior Brand Manager. “We’re excited to launch this virtual talk series as our way to honor unique beauty and give tips on how to feel good in your own skin by prioritizing skin health.”
ABOUT AMBI®
AMBI®, The Skin Tone Authority, is Scientifically Proven Skincare for People of Color. For over 50 years, the brand has catered to the skincare needs of Melanin-Rich Skin—with cleansers, bar soaps, toners and moisturizers formulated to provide smooth, even-toned, flawless-looking skin. Best known for its dermatologist – recommended Fade Creams, which addresses hyperpigmentation, dark spots and discolorations for an even skin tone. Made for and by those with diverse skin tones, you can trust AMBI®...the Skin Tone Authority
Dionne Williams
