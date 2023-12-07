NURO launches KOMPOS II, the World's leading surgery-free 44-key Neurological Keyboard controllable by thought
Available now, this brand new Neurological Keyboard allows typing by thought, instantly and without any brain surgery.WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The earliest known keyboard dates back to ancient times.
The first documented instrument resembling what we recognize today as a precursor to the modern keyboard emerged in the early 14th century in Europe. It featured keys that, when pressed, struck strings to produce sound.
In the early 19th century, Pellegrino Turri devised a machine aiding his blind friend, Countess Carolina Fantoni da Fivizzano, in legible writing—an early instance of assistive technology for individuals with special needs.
Fast-forward to the 1960s, IBM introduced the IBM 2741 Terminal, a pioneering commercial computer keyboard designed for data entry with mainframes, marking a pivotal milestone in the computer industry.
Today, NURO launched KOMPOS II, its latest Neurological Keyboard composed of 44 keys controllable by thought, instantly and without any brain surgery.
KOMPOS II opens a brand new dimension in the world of computing and in numerous industries. To start, NURO has implemented KOMPOS II with fully locked-in juvenile and adult patients, all victims of Trauma, Stroke, Infections or Neurodegenerative Diseases. Individuals who are no longer able to use eye gaze technology and who at times have been unable to communicate with their loved ones, their caregivers and their clinicians for years.
"We foresee the ramifications of KOMPOS II to be absolutely massive in Healthcare and in environments where traditional typing and communication with others is a difficult or an impossible task." states Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO.
This is further echoed by Dr. David Putrino, PhD, the Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, who works with one of NURO's patients: "Through this newly implemented feature, the user now has regained the ability to type under complete cognitive control. This level of cognitive control of a digital device was previously not possible using any other technological interface. The newfound freedom that this user has experienced has touched not only her and her parents, but also many of the clinicians who are involved in her professional care and rehabilitation. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to NURO and its dedicated team for making this profound impact possible."
NURO's dedication to innovation has once again unlocked a new realm of possibilities for human kind.
KOMPOS II is now available as a complimentary upgrade for all NURO customers worldwide.
Stay updated with NURO's latest developments via www.nuro.world.
