Data Safeguard Secures Seed Funding to Propel Global Expansion

Free yourself from data privacy fines and prevent synthetic fraud losses

Data Safeguard Closes Seed Funding Round

This seed round will help us enhance our product to immediately support our India based clients and ensure our market leading position.” — Sudhir Sahu

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard Inc., an AI-powered SaaS Data Privacy compliance and Synthetic Fraud prevention company for B2B and B2C market segment, proudly announces the successful completion of seed funding rounds for both USA and India. This strategic funding round marks a significant milestone, driving the rapid advancement and expansion of Data Safeguard's innovative products and services across USA, India and future growth into European as well as Southeast Asia markets, USA.

Data Safeguard's robust product suite, featuring ID-REDACT®, ID-MASK®, ID-FRAUD, and ID-AML, empowers enterprises to address global challenges related to data privacy and synthetic fraud by eliminating regulatory fines, preventing fraud losses, and protecting PII data at its source, and instilling consumer confidence.

Trusted by a diverse clientele, including banks, credit unions, healthcare providers, retailers, data centers, and government agencies, Data Safeguard stands at the forefront of cutting-edge Data Privacy compliance and Synthetic Fraud prevention solutions.

Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO of Data Safeguard Inc., a Silicon Valley seasoned entrepreneur has been boot strapping the venture since June 2021 with an initial investment of $10M. Data Safeguard welcomes the private investor community, this round will help fuel growth and further establish the company as the Data Privacy compliance leader in the enterprise market segment.

Expressing their enthusiasm, the team stated, "We are excited to announce the successful closure of the seed funding rounds for our USA and Indian operations. This funding will expedite our growth in USA and India, including enabling our entry into the European and Southeast Asian markets. We are committed to helping enterprises meet Data Privacy compliance and prevent Synthetic Fraud losses in these regions."

Private investors, expressed their support for Data Safeguard's expansion into India to support enterprises meeting Data Privacy compliance driven by DPDP Act, as well as future expansion into European and Southeast Asia markets.

Data Safeguard Inc. has been recognized as one of the Most Fundable Startups in 2023 by Pepperdine University and the Most Innovative Data Privacy & Compliance Solutions Provider 2023 - USA by Wealth & Finance. Its flagship product, ID-REDACT®, is available in various marketplaces, including Microsoft Azure, and accessible through eCommerce, Customer API, Marketplace API, and Enterprise Cloud, with a remarkable YoY growth of 200%.

About Data Safeguard Inc.: Data Safeguard Inc. specializes in assisting businesses in complying with data privacy regulations and preventing synthetic fraud losses using artificial intelligence and machine learning to redact and mask sensitive data. The company's products and services include ID-REDACT®, a solution for data privacy and fraud prevention, and synthetic fraud solutions that aid enterprises in synthetic fraud and risk management.

