Denver Cabinet Showroom BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins Prestigious MAME Award for Exceptional Kitchen Remodel
Our goal was to create a functional yet inviting area fit for both remote work and social gatherings.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BKC Kitchen and Bath, a renowned Denver-based kitchen design firm, has been awarded its fourth design accolade in 2023, clinching the esteemed MAME Award for an outstanding Kitchen Remodel Project Under $75,000. The MAME Awards, initiated by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Metro Denver, celebrate excellence in the local residential building, design, and real estate sectors. This year's awards gala was hosted on November 11th at the Hyatt Regency Denver, part of the Colorado Convention Center.
The award-winning project saw BKC Kitchen and Bath transform a dimly lit, confined kitchen into a vibrant, welcoming space. Candice Hill, a designer at BKC, led the transformation. She explains, "We faced the challenge of revamping a kitchen tucked away in a small, shadowy area. Our goal was to create a functional yet inviting area fit for both remote work and social gatherings. We achieved this by demolishing a wall and utilizing a palette of whites, wood tones, and grey to infuse the area with light, interest, and warmth."
BKC's choice of cabinetry was pivotal to the project's success. They opted for Crystal Cabinets, a family-operated custom cabinet producer from central Minnesota with a legacy dating back to 1947. Their diverse style range and high-quality finishes were critical factors in their selection. Candice notes, "Crystal Cabinets' extensive variety in style and color, coupled with their furniture-level finishing, made them the perfect choice for this remodel."
Paul Hoff, BKC's owner, expressed gratitude for the HBA's recognition, saying, “This award is a testament to our commitment to reimagining kitchen spaces. It's a motivation to continually innovate in kitchen design, leveraging our extensive expertise and passion for crafting spaces that look beautiful and resonate deeply with our client's dreams and lifestyles.”
About BKC Kitchen and Bath
For 45 years, BKC Kitchen and Bath has been the Denver area’s premier supplier of premium cabinetry and award-winning design, helping clients create stunning kitchens, baths, and whole-house cabinet projects. Our seasoned designers dedicate a week annually to mastering cutting-edge techniques, exploring the latest products, and embracing new styles, maintaining their position at the forefront of the industry. This commitment ensures they seamlessly navigate their clients through the entire process of designing and installing their new space. Dream. Design. Deliver.™
