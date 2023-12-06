Schoolio Champions Educational Equity with Affordable, All-in-One Family Membership for Home Education
Schoolio launches affordable Family Membership at $99.99/year for inclusive, comprehensive home education, supporting diverse educational needs.
We recognize the financial challenges that many families face in providing their children with a comprehensive, holistic education outside of the traditional school system.”CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to fostering educational equality, Schoolio, a pioneer in home education solutions, is proud to announce its new Family Membership. This initiative is more than a product launch; it's a step towards making high-quality, comprehensive home education accessible to a broader range of families.
— Sathish Bala, CEO
Understanding that affordability can be a barrier in accessing quality education, Schoolio's Family Membership is designed to democratize the homeschooling experience. Priced at just $99.99/year, the plan allows families with up to three students to access a full suite of home learning materials.
Unlike many educational programs that cater primarily to students in public or private schools, Schoolio is specifically designed to support the needs of homeschooling families. It offers an approach that is both flexible and comprehensive, setting a new standard in home education.
Schoolio offers aligned curriculum content in all core subjects, including mathematics, language arts, science, and social studies for foundational learning, but goes above and beyond in their mission to holistically educate children to be fully ready for success in adulthood. The Schoolio mission includes interest-based learning options, social and emotional wellness, financial literacy, and future-ready learning with their innovative courses in areas such Entrepreneurship and Intro to ChatGPT.
“Our launch of the Family Membership marks a significant step in Schoolio's mission to bridge the educational divide. This initiative is rooted in our core belief that quality education should be a right, not a privilege,” says Sathish Bala, CEO at Schoolio. “We recognize the financial challenges that many families face in providing their children with a comprehensive, holistic education outside of the traditional school system. With this in mind, we've designed our Family Membership as a commitment to making home education equitable and accessible. By offering an affordable educational solution for families, we're empowering parents to provide truly custom and comprehensive programming to their children at home.”
The Schoolio Family Plan includes:
**Unlimited Access to All Schoolio Online Courses, including provincially-aligned core subjects and an expansive interest-based learning library.
**A dedicated Student Success Coach assigned to every family to help them customize the best programming for their children.
**Provincial standards aligned courses, ensuring a high-quality education that meets Canadian benchmarks.
**Support for Diverse Educational Journeys and Needs. Whether a family is new to the country, traveling the world, just catching up on pandemic learning-loss, or seeking a more flexible path for students with special needs, Schoolio’s Family Membership caters to a wide array of educational requirements.
Schoolio is reshaping how families approach home education,” adds Lindsey Casselman, Co-Founder at Schoolio. “We’re not just providing a curriculum; we’re building a community and a support system that empowers parents and engages students in a meaningful, personalized educational experience.
About Schoolio’s Mission in Education
Schoolio is an education startup focused on alternative and home education solutions. At Schoolio, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. Our mission is to break down barriers to quality education, particularly for families choosing homeschooling. We provide digital and printed resources to create an inclusive, secular, and diverse learning environment that is accessible to all. Committed to personalized learning, Schoolio is dedicated to supporting families forging their own unique educational paths.
Join Over 5000 Canadian Families
Discover the benefits of the Schoolio Family Membership. For more information or to sign up, visit [https://schoolio.com]. For media inquiries, please contact [Sathish Bala, CEO, sathish@schoolio.com]
Sathish Bala
Schoolio Learning Corp.
email us here